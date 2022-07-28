Best of SA 2022, Ted Cruz: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

While our annual reader poll was the most-visited content on our site, a story about people ridiculing Ted Cruz wasn't that far behind.

By on Thu, Jul 28, 2022 at 4:24 pm

click to enlarge Best of San Antonio 2022, San Antonio Current offices, 915 Dallas St. Artists: Raul Rene Gonzalez and Mary Margaret Johnson. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Best of San Antonio 2022, San Antonio Current offices, 915 Dallas St. Artists: Raul Rene Gonzalez and Mary Margaret Johnson.
Little surprise here that the Current's annual Best of San Antonio readers' poll ended up topping our most-read stories of the week. It does every year when it drops.

That said, looks like many of the rest of our most-visited stories of the week involved Texas weirdos of varying types.

For one, Sen. Ted Cruz drew online ridicule for telling conservative college students that his gender pronoun was "kiss my ass."

Meanwhile, Texas transplant Elon Musk drew scrutiny by somehow managing to land an exclusive lane at the Laredo border crossing for his Tesla plant, and a SA Tinder user turned heads by claiming to run an escort service out of a church.

10. Average CPS Energy bills soar by 50%, coming as consumers grapple with inflation

9. San Antonio educator in the running to win $5,000 cash prize from Teachers of Tomorrow

8. San Antonio ranks as one the least educated big cities in the nation

7. San Antonio user's cult-like Tinder profile goes viral on Twitter

6. Monkeypox cases top 100 in Texas, five in San Antonio, but there's no need to panic

5. San Antonio tenants demanding meeting with Mayor Nirenberg forcefully removed from City Hall

4. Democrat Beto O'Rourke tells Texas veterans he'll fight to legalize marijuana if elected governor

3. Billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla plant gets its own exclusive lane at border crossing in Laredo

2. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas ridiculed after claiming his gender pronoun is 'kiss my ass'

1. Best of San Antonio 2022

