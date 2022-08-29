Beto O'Rourke pauses campaign appearances after getting sick, checking into San Antonio hospital

'I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but promise to be back on the road with you as soon as I am able,' the candidate for Texas governor said.

By on Mon, Aug 29, 2022 at 9:40 am

Beto O'Rourke meets with supporters at a campaign appearance in San Antonio earlier this year. - Meradith Garcia
Meradith Garcia
Beto O'Rourke meets with supporters at a campaign appearance in San Antonio earlier this year.
Beto O'Rourke scrapped last Friday's appearance in San Antonio due to a bacterial infection and is pausing campaign stops until he recovers, according a statement from the Democratic gubernatorial candidate.

"While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations," O'Rourke said in a tweet on Sunday. "I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but promise to be back on the road with you as soon as I am able."

O'Rouke also praised the team at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio for providing him with IV antibiotics to set him on the road to recovery.

The illness struck as the former El Paso congressman was wrapping up a 49-day campaign trek, originally expected to conclude Wednesday, Sept. 7.

In addition to Friday's San Antonio stop, O'Rourke scuttled five other weekend appearances, which a campaign website lists as "To be rescheduled." His next listed appearance is Wednesday, Aug. 31 in Falfurrias.

O'Rourke's campaign declined to share more details about his ailment with The Texas Tribune or provide a timetable for his return to the campaign trail.

