Beto O'Rourke speaking on San Antonio campus as he works to shore up young-voter support

O'Rourke will visit UTSA Monday as part of a 14-campus college tour ahead of the November election.

Wed, Sep 21, 2022 at 1:41 pm

click to enlarge O'Rourke trails Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in recent polls. - Luke Harold / Wikimedia Commons
Luke Harold / Wikimedia Commons
O'Rourke trails Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in recent polls.
Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will speak Monday at the University of Texas at San Antonio as part of a last-minute blitz to rouse support from college-age residents of the Lone Star State.

The former Democratic congressman will visit 14 Texas colleges and universities on a tour aiming to shore up support from young voters, according to his campaign. With the midterms just six weeks out, O'Rourke trails Gov. Greg Abbott, the Republican incumbent, by single digits in recent polls.

During O’Rourke’s 2018 U.S. Senate campaign, young voter turnout shot up 500% during early polling and increased by 230% overall, campaign officials said, citing PolitiFact data. The Democrat hopes to achieve a similar surge this cycle since each stop on the college tour also is an opportunity to register voters.

The candidate is expected to discuss topics including abortion rights, cannabis legalization and making higher education more affordable during his UTSA appearance. Those interested in attending can RSVP online.

