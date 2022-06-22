Bexar County bans certain fireworks as drought bakes San Antonio

Only bottle rockets and rockets with fins are banned under the new order.

By on Wed, Jun 22, 2022 at 3:00 pm

Bexar County Commissioners voted unanimously to ban the sale of bottle rockets and rockets with fins.
On the recommendation of Fire Marshal Chris Lopez, Bexar County Commissioners Court issued an order Tuesday banning certain types of fireworks ahead of the July 4 weekend, MySA reports.

The order bars the use or sale of bottle rockets and rockets with fins for the foreseeable future, according to the news site. Other types of fireworks allowed under state law will still be available for purchase.

The ban comes as all of Bexar County remains in extreme drought and as unusually high temperatures bake the Alamo City, raising the risk of fire. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures climbed into the triple digits 13 days this month in San Antonio, a new record.

The ban only applies to areas within Bexar County but outside of San Antonio city limits, MySA reports. Fireworks within the city remain illegal — although the ban is widely ignored — and violators can face fines of up to $2,000.
