Bexar County Commissioner Clay-Flores skates to victory in heated runoff

Rebeca Clay-Flores declared victory early Tuesday in her race for reelection as Precinct 1 Bexar County Commissioner.
Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores, an incumbent Democrat, coasted to a comfortable victory Tuesday in her heated primary runoff against Amanda Gonzalez.
Clay-Flores declared victory less than 10 minutes after the county posted early voting returns, according to the Express-News
. At that point, she led with 64% of the vote compared to Gonzalez's 34%.
Even so, the election-night speeches of both candidates kept up the blistering tone that characterized the race to represent Southwest San Antonio's Precinct 1. In the weeks leading up to the vote, the rivals accused each other of playing fast and loose with facts and of failing to back law enforcement.
During Clay-Flores' victory speech, she blamed her opponent and the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County for racist "bullying and harassment," according to the San Antonio Report
. The candidate, who's biracial, said her campaign received several anonymous calls in which people called her the N-word, the news site reports.
“These calls started the week of early voting and are directly correlated with my opponent in the sheriff deputy’s association’s spewing of hate propaganda,” Clay-Flores said, according to the San Antonio Report.
Gonzalez, who previously worked for Blue Cares, the nonprofit arm of San Antonio's powerful police union, accused Clay-Flores of being out of touch with constituents during the increasingly heated runoff campaign. Earlier this week, Gonzalez argued during a KSAT interview
that Clay-Flores had lied about her voting record and endorsements in campaign materials.
While the city's police union endorsed neither candidate, the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County threw its support behind Gonzalez and issued a statement accusing Clay-Flores of balking at hiring dozens of new deputies.
Clay-Flores ultimately voted to approve the Sheriff's Department hires as part of the county's budget process last fall, according to media reports
.
In a statement issued to the San Antonio Report, the Deputy Sheriff’s Association said it condemns racism, adding that it made no reference to Clay-Flores' racial identity as it campaigned for Gonzalez.
"This is the first we are hearing of any incidents of racism during this campaign, and we encourage the Commissioner to pursue all appropriate mechanisms of legal recourse at her disposal to ensure that justice is served," the statement cited by the San Antonio Report said.
During her speech, Gonzalez thanked her supporters for fighting against Clay-Flores, whom she labeled a "dictator" on the Bexar County Commissioners Court, according to the San Antonio Report.
"I ask you: continue to hold her accountable,” Gonzalez added, according to the Report.
As county election officials continued to tally results, Gonzalez narrowed the gap. Still, with all votes counted, Clay-Flores commanded 56% of ballots to Gonzalez's 44%.
Clay-Flores' victory means she'll face Republican Lina Prado in November.
