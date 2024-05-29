SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Bexar County Commissioner Clay-Flores skates to victory in heated runoff

Both Clay-Flores and rival Amanda Gonzalez railed against each other during election-night speeches. The incumbent made accusations of racial harassment.

By on Wed, May 29, 2024 at 8:53 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Rebeca Clay-Flores declared victory early Tuesday in her race for reelection as Precinct 1 Bexar County Commissioner. - Jade Esteban Estrada
Jade Esteban Estrada
Rebeca Clay-Flores declared victory early Tuesday in her race for reelection as Precinct 1 Bexar County Commissioner.
Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores, an incumbent Democrat, coasted to a comfortable victory Tuesday in her heated primary runoff against Amanda Gonzalez.

Clay-Flores declared victory less than 10 minutes after the county posted early voting returns, according to the Express-News. At that point, she led with 64% of the vote compared to Gonzalez's 34%.

Even so, the election-night speeches of both candidates kept up the blistering tone that characterized the race to represent Southwest San Antonio's Precinct 1. In the weeks leading up to the vote, the rivals accused each other of playing fast and loose with facts and of failing to back law enforcement.

During Clay-Flores' victory speech, she blamed her opponent and the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County for racist "bullying and harassment," according to the San Antonio Report. The candidate, who's biracial, said her campaign received several anonymous calls in which people called her the N-word, the news site reports.

“These calls started the week of early voting and are directly correlated with my opponent in the sheriff deputy’s association’s spewing of hate propaganda,” Clay-Flores said, according to the San Antonio Report.

Gonzalez, who previously worked for Blue Cares, the nonprofit arm of San Antonio's powerful police union, accused Clay-Flores of being out of touch with constituents during the increasingly heated runoff campaign. Earlier this week, Gonzalez argued during a KSAT interview that Clay-Flores had lied about her voting record and endorsements in campaign materials.

While the city's police union endorsed neither candidate, the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County threw its support behind Gonzalez and issued a statement accusing Clay-Flores of balking at hiring dozens of new deputies.

Clay-Flores ultimately voted to approve the Sheriff's Department hires as part of the county's budget process last fall, according to media reports.

In a statement issued to the San Antonio Report, the Deputy Sheriff’s Association said it condemns racism, adding that it made no reference to Clay-Flores' racial identity as it campaigned for Gonzalez.

"This is the first we are hearing of any incidents of racism during this campaign, and we encourage the Commissioner to pursue all appropriate mechanisms of legal recourse at her disposal to ensure that justice is served," the statement cited by the San Antonio Report said.

During her speech, Gonzalez thanked her supporters for fighting against Clay-Flores, whom she labeled a "dictator" on the Bexar County Commissioners Court, according to the San Antonio Report.

"I ask you: continue to hold her accountable,” Gonzalez added, according to the Report.

As county election officials continued to tally results, Gonzalez narrowed the gap. Still, with all votes counted, Clay-Flores commanded 56% of ballots to Gonzalez's 44%.

Clay-Flores' victory means she'll face Republican Lina Prado in November.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Retirements at San Antonio's KSAT-TV likely stem from buyout offer

By Sanford Nowlin

Six longtime KSAT staffers will retire from KSAT this summer.

World's largest Buc-ee's to open outside San Antonio next month

By Michael Karlis

The 75,000-square-foot Buc-ee's in Luling will feature 120 fuel pumps and employ 200 people.

Six longtime on-air personalities retiring from San Antonio TV station KSAT

By Sabrina Ye

Six longtime on-air personalities at KSAT are retiring.

Incumbent Gonzales narrowly defeats 'AK Guy' in Texas District 23 Republican runoff

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales' campaign was aided by endorsements from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Pro-TEXIT candidates win Texas GOP's top two leadership spots at San Antonio convention

By Michael Karlis

The Texas and United States flag billow in the wind at the Texas State Capitol in Austin.

Texas House runoffs bring wave of GOP incumbent defeats, give Abbott votes for school vouchers

By Jasper Scherer, The Texas Tribune

Members vote to approve an anti-voucher amendment brought by state rep. Abel Herrero, D-Robstown, during a marathon session on the House floor on April 06, 2023.

Assclown Alert: Sphincter snorkeling at Trump’s hush money trial with Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

By Sanford Nowlin

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick joined fellow far-right Texas Republicans and turned up at Donald Trump's hush money trail.

NOAA meteorologists predict 2024 hurricane season will have ‘highest-ever’ number of named storms

By Colin Wolff

Hurricane Harvey bears down on the Texas coast on Aug. 30, 2017.
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us