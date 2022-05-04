Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales reassures San Antonio residents he won't prosecute abortion cases

The Democrat made the assurance on Facebook and during an appearance at a protest on Tuesday.

By on Wed, May 4, 2022 at 12:28 pm

click to enlarge Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales attended Tuesday's protest in front of the new federal courthouse. - JADE ESTEBAN ESTRADA
Jade Esteban Estrada
Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales attended Tuesday's protest in front of the new federal courthouse.
Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales reassured San Antonio residents on Tuesday that his office won't prosecute women who have abortions, even if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Gonzales' statement came the same day a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion published by POLITICO suggested that the conservative-dominated court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 abortion-rights decision.

"The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will not change my commitment as Bexar County DA to continue to fight for a women's right to make reproductive decisions about her own body," Gonzales wrote in a Facebook post.

Gonzales, a Democrat, also attended a protest at the new federal courthouse Tuesday to echo that reassurance, KSAT reports.

Even before news of the possible reversal of 50 years of legal precedent broke Monday, Gonzales previously stated that he'll protect women's right to choose after Texas' Senate Bill 8 became law last fall.

Considered one of the most restrictive pieces of abortion legislation in the country, that legislation bans abortion after a heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks into a pregnancy.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

