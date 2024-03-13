Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

Bexar County helps fund San Antonio housing project for homeless, former foster kids

Bexar County Commissioners Court voted to allocate an additional $3.9 million to the project on Tuesday.

By on Wed, Mar 13, 2024 at 1:43 pm

Share on Nextdoor
SAMMinistries staffers visit with unhoused people encamped beneath an overpass. - Courtesy / SAMMinistries
Courtesy / SAMMinistries
SAMMinistries staffers visit with unhoused people encamped beneath an overpass.
Bexar County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved additional funding for a new housing project that would assist chronically homeless people and youth who are aging out of the foster system, KSAT reports.

SAMMinistries' Commons at Acequia Trails received an additional $3.9 million after the court, in a 3-0 vote, allocated funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to the 200-unit project, according to the TV station.

The permanent supportive housing facility, located at South Presa Street and Old Corpus Christi Road on the South Side, will be on seven acres and cost $43 million to build, the Express-News reports. Permanent supportive housing, or PSH, is the term used to describe rental-assisted units for people trying to break the cycle of homelessness.

In addition to county dollars, the project is being funded by tax credits and money from the city’s 2022 bond issue, according to the daily.

“This investment provides a permanent housing solution for some of our community's most vulnerable, and it will help save the lives of mothers, fathers, aunts, uncles, seniors, veterans and friends,” SAMMinistries President and CEO Nikisha Baker told KSAT.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Knock-offs of San Antonio and Texas retail brands keep popping up in Mexico

By Michael Karlis

Knock-offs of San Antonio and Texas retail brands keep popping up in Mexico

Dan Patrick endorses San Antonio's Tony Gonzales after primary rival mocks Trump's kid

By Michael Karlis

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's endorsement came as a surprise to some. U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales was censured by the Texas GOP last year.

San Antonio door manufacturer places lone bid on disgraced lawyer Christ Pettit's home

By Michael Karlis

This 6,500-square-foot home at 555 Argyle Ave. is known as the "Wedding Cake House" due to its tiered design.

U.S. Supreme Court extends its block on Texas' 'show me your papers' law

By Sanford Nowlin

Border Patrol agents take a group of migrants seeking U.S. asylum into custody under the International Bridge in Eagle Pass last fall.

Gov. Abbott tells bands protesting SXSW over military sponsorship 'don't come back'

By Michael Karlis

A singer preforms at SXSW in Austin last year.

Knock-offs of San Antonio and Texas retail brands keep popping up in Mexico

By Michael Karlis

Knock-offs of San Antonio and Texas retail brands keep popping up in Mexico

U.S. Supreme Court extends its block on Texas' 'show me your papers' law

By Sanford Nowlin

Border Patrol agents take a group of migrants seeking U.S. asylum into custody under the International Bridge in Eagle Pass last fall.

El Paso judge blocks Ken Paxton’s efforts to subpoena Annunciation House

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

Members of the Hope Border Institute last month stage a protest against Ken Paxton's attempts to investigate El Paso migrant shelter Annunciation House.
More

March 6, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us