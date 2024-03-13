Bexar County helps fund San Antonio housing project for homeless, former foster kids

Courtesy / SAMMinistries
SAMMinistries staffers visit with unhoused people encamped beneath an overpass.
Bexar County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved additional funding for a new housing project that would assist chronically homeless people and youth who are aging out of the foster system, KSAT reports
.
SAMMinistries' Commons at Acequia Trails received an additional $3.9 million after the court, in a 3-0 vote, allocated funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to the 200-unit project, according to the TV station.
The permanent supportive housing facility, located at South Presa Street and Old Corpus Christi Road on the South Side, will be on seven acres and cost $43 million to build, the Express-News reports
. Permanent supportive housing, or PSH, is the term used to describe rental-assisted units for people trying to break the cycle of homelessness.
In addition to county dollars, the project is being funded by tax credits and money from the city’s 2022 bond issue, according to the daily.
“This investment provides a permanent housing solution for some of our community's most vulnerable, and it will help save the lives of mothers, fathers, aunts, uncles, seniors, veterans and friends,” SAMMinistries President and CEO Nikisha Baker told KSAT.
