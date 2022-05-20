Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and wife test positive for COVID-19

Screen Capture Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff speaks during Tuesday's coronavirus briefing last year.

State of the County address on Wednesday.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, a constant voice of caution during the early stages of the pandemic, has tested positive for COVID-19.“On Wednesday, I woke up with congestion thinking it was a head cold. This morning, after no improvement, my wife Tracy and I took a PCR test and we both tested positive for COVID-19," Wolff said in a statement issued Friday afternoon.The couple is experiencing mild symptoms and receiving treatment at home, he added. They have told people they've been in close contact with about the diagnosis, including those at the judge's

"This latest incident underscores how persistent this virus can be," Wolff said. "While vaccination and boosters are not a silver bullet to infection, they will protect us from any serious illness from the virus.”



The Wolffs tested positive as Bexar County infection numbers are trending up. As of Friday, the seven-day moving average of cases stood at 256. That nearly four times higher than the seven-day moving average of 69 reported on April 1.