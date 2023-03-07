Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai to undergo surgery after taking a fall last week in Austin

Sakai's will undergo minimally invasive surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Tue, Mar 7, 2023

click to enlarge Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai fell after meeting with state legislatures in Austin last week, in which he injured his ankle and knee. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai fell after meeting with state legislatures in Austin last week, in which he injured his ankle and knee.
Newly elected Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai said he'll undergo surgery on Tuesday after injuring his knee during a trip to the State Capitol last week.

Sakai will undergo a "minimally invasive" surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, according to a statement released by his office. Although his recovery will reportedly take 4-6 weeks, Sakai said he will continue to fulfill his duties both in person and remotely.

News of the Bexar County Judge’s injury broke last week when his office revealed that Sakai had fractured his ankle after a fall at the State Capitol.

Sakai was reportedly in Austin meeting with state lawmakers to advocate for the residents of Bexar County.

Sakai was sworn in as county judge Jan. 1, succeeding Nelson Wolff, who retired after serving in the position for more than 20 years.

