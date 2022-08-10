Bexar County moves to settle civil rights suit filed by family of man shot during disturbance call

Deputy Brandin Moran fired seven shots within 10 seconds of arriving on scene, killing Jesus Benito Garcia, according to court documents.

By on Wed, Aug 10, 2022 at 10:18 am

Conflicting reports have swirled around the shooting death of Jesus Benito Garcia during a 2020 domestic disturbance call. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Conflicting reports have swirled around the shooting death of Jesus Benito Garcia during a 2020 domestic disturbance call.
The family of a man shot and killed by a Bexar County Sheriff's deputy more than two years ago has settled its federal civil rights case with the county for an undisclosed amount, Texas Public Radio reports.

On Tuesday, Bexar County Commissioners Court approved a $200,000 payout to cover the county’s liability insurance deductible, clearing attorneys to settle with the family of Jesus Benito Garcia, according to TPR. Lawyers for the dead man's family declined to talk about details of the settlement.

Garcia was shot to death on March 9, 2020 after a domestic disturbance call to his trailer. Deputy Brandin Moran fired seven shots within 10 seconds of arriving on scene, and five of them struck Garcia, according to court documents cited by TPR.
At the time of the call, Garcia was reportedly in a state of mental crisis, although his family and the county have painted conflicting pictures of whether he presented a risk to anyone but himself.

Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid, which represents the Garcia family, says the man held a screwdriver to his own neck in a "gesture of self-harm." Further, the attorneys argue, an Elmendorf police sergeant was working to peacefully de-escalate the situation before Moran pulled the trigger.

However, Bexar County officials maintain Moran posed a threat to his wife, claiming that he was "looming over her" with the makeshift weapon, according to a court document cited by TPR.

Although a grand jury found indicted Moran in March on manslaughter charges, District Attorney Joe Gonzales declined pursue the case, saying he didn't think the charges would hold up in court, the Express-News reports.

After Gonzales dropped the case, a Rio Grande Legal Aid attorney told the daily the decision was “perplexing and disappointing.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This home for sale has landscape architecture by the president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden

This home for sale has landscape architecture by the president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden
This historic Spanish-style near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase
A San Antonio-area house with its own lazy and separate swimming pool is for sale for $7.4 million

A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million
This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

News Slideshows

This home for sale has landscape architecture by the president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden

This home for sale has landscape architecture by the president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden
This historic Spanish-style near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase
A San Antonio-area house with its own lazy and separate swimming pool is for sale for $7.4 million

A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million
This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

News Slideshows

This home for sale has landscape architecture by the president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden

This home for sale has landscape architecture by the president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden
This historic Spanish-style near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase
A San Antonio-area house with its own lazy and separate swimming pool is for sale for $7.4 million

A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million
This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

Trending

Former RNC head slams Texas' Ted Cruz for CPAC speech: 'Just sit the hell down, please. Stop it.'

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.

U.S. Military to conduct intense simulation near downtown San Antonio on Monday night

By Michael Karlis

According to SAPD Police Chief William McManus, appropriate precautions are in place to ensure the safety of civilians and private property.

Another San Antonio Starbucks store now has union representation

By Sanford Nowlin

Starbucks barista Parker Davis said he felt compelled to unionize his store after a coworker was injured on the job.

San Antonio landlord allegedly set house on fire after tenants were late paying rent

By Michael Karlis

SAPD did not find the body of Chrissy Powell, 39, until 18 days after her disappearance .

Also in News

Bad Takes: From 'AIDS' to 'groomers,' the right finds ways to stir up fear of an equitable society

By Kevin Sánchez

The anti-woke GOP's much-ado-about inclusion response eerily echoes opponents of the original ADA and their learned resistance to accommodating the perspectives of others.

Assclown Alert: Pandering to the law-and-order fringe with Gov. Greg Abbott

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Gov. Abbott recently appointed an Austin police officer indicted for using excessive force to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE).

Former RNC head slams Texas' Ted Cruz for CPAC speech: 'Just sit the hell down, please. Stop it.'

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.

ACLU calls on feds to investigate Abbott’s policy transporting migrants back to border

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

People who were apprehended by state troopers after crossing the border were brought to the International Bridge in Eagle Pass, where they were handed over to Border Patrol custody on Thursday, May 28, 2022.
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us