Bexar County property taxes due Jan. 31, but relief may soon be on the way

Wikimedia Commons / Stevepb
The median home value in the San Antonio area rose 6% since last December, according to the San Antonio Board of Realtors.
Time is running out for Bexar County homeowners to file their 2023 property taxes.
Although home values are up in the San Antonio metro area, tax relief may soon be on the horizon, assuming state lawmakers can make good on pledges to boost Texas' homestead exemption.
This year’s property taxes are due to the Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector by Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to the county website
. Payments can be made online, in person, or by mail. However, those made after the due date will be subject to a fine and slapped with 7% in interest.
With home values in the Alamo City up around 6% on average from last December according to the San Antonio Board of Realtors
, this tax season is expected to be another rough go for local homeowners.
Although there's some reason for optimism.
During his inauguration speech earlier this month, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said homeowners across Texas should expect the state’s homestead tax exemption to increase from $40,000 to $70,000, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram
. That could allow Texas homeowners to save hundreds of dollars on their property taxes,
Patrick’s proposed tax cut would potentially be supported with money from Texas’ $33 billion budget surplus. Early legislation filed in the House and Senate propose $15 billion from the surplus be allocated toward property tax relief.
However, it's unclear when this tax cut would go into effect if it passes the Texas Legislature.
While Bexar County residents await potential relief, homeowners still have until May 15 to dispute this year's property tax bill. Residents can file a dispute by contacting the Bexar County Appraisal District.
