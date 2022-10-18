Bexar County settles lawsuit, agrees to open 302 polling sites on Election Day

County commissioners called for a special meeting on Tuesday after a judge ruled that the county needed to operate 388 polling sites.

By on Tue, Oct 18, 2022 at 4:38 pm

Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen plans to retire after the upcoming election, according to the San Antonio Report. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen plans to retire after the upcoming election, according to the San Antonio Report.
Bexar County Commissioners Court has settled on a revised list of 302 polling stations for the November election to settle a lawsuit filed by the Texas Organizing Project last month, the Express-News reports.

County commissioners held a special meeting Tuesday morning after a state district judge last week ruled that Bexar County must operate 388 Election Day voting sites.

However, the Texas Organizing Project, which also successfully sued Bexar County over the number of polling stations in 2020, agreed that 302 polling stations, the same number of sites as during the last election, was acceptable.

Initially, County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen only planned on opening 267 sites on Nov. 8, arguing that during the last election, several underutilized polling stations saw only a couple of voters.

Callanen also argued during a September press conference that opening additional polling sites would be difficult due to ongoing staffing issues.

The approved list of polling sites includes a host of university campuses, including Our Lady of the Lake, Texas A&M San Antonio, St. Mary’s, and UTSA, the Express-News reports.

One polling site not included in the new list is the county jail, a site that voting rights activists had previously pushed for, since many inmates are still eligible to vote, according to the San Antonio Report.

Even so, Assistant District Attorney Larry Roberson told county commissioners there simply wasn’t enough time to figure out the logistics of opening a polling station at the county jail, according to the San Antonio Report.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and fountains

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry
A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale
An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale

An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale
This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

News Slideshows

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and fountains

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry
A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale
An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale

An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale
This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

News Slideshows

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and fountains

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry
A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale
An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale

An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale
This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

Trending

Trump to hold rally in South Texas two days before early voting

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Former President Donald Trump delivers a speech at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on Aug. 6. He will hold a rally in Robstown on Saturday.

San Antonio police officer fired after shooting teen in McDonald's parking lot

By Michael Karlis

The injured teenager was brought to University Hospital in critical condition, according to MySA.

North Texas woman claims her rental house is haunted by horny ghosts

By Michael Karlis

The purportedly haunted rental property is located in the quaint North Texas town of Gainesville.

Bexar County Commissioners call special meeting to discuss court order requiring more poling places

By Michael Karlis

Several Bexar County Commissioners have been critical of Election Administrator Jacque Callanen's efforts to close polling sites in underserved communities.

Also in News

North Texas woman claims her rental house is haunted by horny ghosts

By Michael Karlis

The purportedly haunted rental property is located in the quaint North Texas town of Gainesville.

Documents show Texas officials aware of plans for DeSantis' migrant flights out of San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken credit for flying 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard.

Texas corporations including AT&T and Valero among biggest donors to election-denying candidates

By Sanford Nowlin

AT&T donated $619,500 to political candidates who have denied or questioned the outcome of the 2020 election, according to a Popular Information report.

You can now apply for federal student loan relief, here’s how

By Jenna Jones, Riverfront Times

President Joe Biden announced a plan to forgive up to $10,000 of federal, public student loans.
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us