Bexar County starts mosquito remediation after positive West Nile virus tests

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Bexar County Workers with the Bexar County Office of Emergency Management prepare to distribute door hangers with information on avoiding mosquito-borne diseases.

A third mosquito found in unincorporated Bexar County has tested positive for West Nile virus, prompting aggressive abatement work in the area around Highway 90 and Cagnon Road, county officials said Wednesday.County workers stepped up efforts to eradicate mosquitos by fogging in public rights of way and in county parks, officials added. Crews fog early in the morning, when mosquitoes are most active, and the county said it employs an environmentally safe compound.Spread by mosquitoes, West Nile virus results in symptoms that can include fever, headaches, body aches, vomiting and diarrhea in about one in five people who contract it, according to the Centers for Disease Control. About one in 150 develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

In addition to mosquito remediation efforts, the Bexar County Office of Emergency Management visited 843 homes in the area to distribute information on mosquito-borne illnesses.



To avoid mosquito infestations, experts recommend draining standing water from garbage cans, buckets, coolers and other containers in addition to discarding junk that can collect rainwater.



Those spending time in areas where mosquitoes are present should wear shoes, socks, long sleeves and long pants, according to county health officials. Additionally, people should put mosquito repellent on their bare skin and clothing.



Bexar County also offers information online about mosquito-borne diseases, including West Nile.



Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.



Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

