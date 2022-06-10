Bexar County will keep cooling centers open as intense heat blankets San Antonio

Heat indices may reach up to 106 this Sunday, remaining in the triple digits through Tuesday, according to county officials. Those conditions may prove to be harmful for both humans and animals.
All seven county cooling centers listed below will be accessible through Tuesday, June1, and their hours will run 1-7 p.m. Emergency personnel will be available at all sites, and the city continues to operate its own cooling locations, which are listed online.
ESD 2 – 2096 Talley Road, San Antonio
ESD 3 – 23103 Bulverde Road, San Antonio
ESD 5 – 7120 East Sixth St., Somerset
ESD 8 – 20825 Babcock Road, San Antonio
ESD 10 – 9100 South Loop 1604 East, San Antonio
ESD 12 – 14229 FM 1346, Saint Hedwig
Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office – 9810 Southton Road, San Antonio
