Bexar County will keep cooling centers open as intense heat blankets San Antonio

Heat indices may reach up to 106 this Sunday.

By on Fri, Jun 10, 2022 at 2:32 pm

Heat indices may reach up to 106 this Sunday.
UnSplash / Jarosław Kwoczała
Heat indices may reach up to 106 this Sunday.
Bexar County will keep its seven cooling centers accessible through Tuesday, June 14 as local temperatures continue to peak over 100.

Heat indices may reach up to 106 this Sunday, remaining in the triple digits through Tuesday, according to county officials. Those conditions may prove to be harmful for both humans and animals.

All seven county cooling centers listed below will be accessible through Tuesday, June1, and their hours will run 1-7 p.m. Emergency personnel will be available at all sites, and the city continues to operate its own cooling locations, which are listed online.

  • ESD 2 – 2096 Talley Road, San Antonio

  • ESD 3 – 23103 Bulverde Road, San Antonio

  • ESD 5 – 7120 East Sixth St., Somerset

  • ESD 8 – 20825 Babcock Road, San Antonio

  • ESD 10 – 9100 South Loop 1604 East, San Antonio

  • ESD 12 – 14229 FM 1346, Saint Hedwig

  • Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office – 9810 Southton Road, San Antonio

Safety tips, cooling center locations and other resources can be found at the country's heat-safety website.

