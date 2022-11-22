Billboards denouncing antisemitism pop up around San Antonio

Although the billboards can be found in six other cities, San Antonio is the first to have a message written in Spanish.

By on Tue, Nov 22, 2022

click to enlarge New Jersey-based nonprofit JewBelong has put up billboards denouncing anti-semitism in seven U.S. cities. - Facebook / JewBelong
Facebook / JewBelong
New Jersey-based nonprofit JewBelong has put up billboards denouncing anti-semitism in seven U.S. cities.
Three bright pink billboards denouncing antisemitism have sprung up around San Antonio in recent weeks, according to the Express-News.

“We’re just 75 years since the gas chambers. So no, a billboard calling out Jew hate isn’t an overreaction,” reads one of the signs, all of which are the work of New Jersey-based nonprofit JewBelong, the daily reports.

“Think of us as the friendly, kinda funny kid from your geometry class who explained in simple language and without judgment only what you needed to know for the test,”  JewBelong's website says. “We provide straightforward explanations, readings and rituals to help warm your heart.”

The JewBelong's billboards have also popped up in six other cities — New York, Boston, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Las Vegas and Miami. The group is sharing the hard-to-miss messages as part of a national campaign to combat rising antisemitism.

San Antonio is the only city featuring a billboard in Spanish, according to the Express-News.
“Hate is scary. It’s painful. It doesn’t allow us to become who we are,” JewBelong co-founder Archie Gottesman told ABC News. “It just makes us feel less-than, like all of those terrible things about marginalized groups, which again, this country is trying to work on and should be working on.”

The group's San Antonio billboards are located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and Josephine Street, Loop 410 and Wurzbach Road, and U.S. Highway 90 and West Military Drive, the Express-News reports.

The Alamo City signs are expected to remain for at least the next three weeks but could come down earlier if JewBelong is unable to raise additional funds to pay for them, according to the story. Those wishing to donate can visit JewBelong's website.

