Billboards in California use mass shooting in Uvalde to deter people form moving to Texas

'The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde,' the billboards spotted around Los Angeles and San Francisco read.

By on Fri, Aug 19, 2022 at 3:59 pm

click to enlarge The billboards have reportedly popped up at locations around Los Angeles and San Francisco, according to Reddit users. - Unsplash / Lucas Beck
Unsplash / Lucas Beck
The billboards have reportedly popped up at locations around Los Angeles and San Francisco, according to Reddit users.
Billboards are popping up around Los Angeles and San Francisco using the mass shooting in Uvalde as reasoning not to move to Texas, as first reported by the Express-News.

"The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde," the billboard reads.

A hooded man wearing sunglasses is also visible on the display panel, with the catchphrase "Don't mess with Texas" crossed out with red spray paint, instead replaced with the phrase "Don't move to Texas."

Reactions to the billboards have been mixed, as seen in threads in the San Francisco, Los Angeles and Texas subreddits.

"Pretty fucking evil to use the death of children to promote your agenda, no matter what it is," wrote Reddit user Darnitol1.

"The miracle will be when Abbott is voted out," another Reddit user wrote.

The billboards don't appear to be affiliated with any specific company or organization, leading some Reddit users   to speculate whether the message was paid for by people from Texas or California.

Although it's unknown who coined the term first, the Texas Miracle refers to when the Texas economy managed to escape the 2008 financial crisis relatively unscathed and the unprecedented number of jobs created since then, according to the Atlantic.

According to data from Dallas-based WFAA News , 885,000 people moved to the Lone Star State between 2010 and 2019, 34% of which were from California.

What's more, 161,465 Californians moved to Texas between 2018 and 2021, according to Houston-based KHOU 11 news.

The Texas Miracle is the opposite of what some newspapers call the "California Exodus," with the LA Times reporting that the state lost over 352,000 residents between April 2020 and January 2022.

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio home for sale comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond
Former San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge's one-time home is back on the market

Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge's former San Antonio home is back on the market
The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

