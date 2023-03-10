Billionaire Elon Musk building his own 'Texas Utopia' outside of Austin

click to enlarge Shutterstock Billionaire Elon Musk consulted his ex-girlfriend and disgraced rapper Kanye West in the town design.

Billionaire tech bro Elon Musk is known for outlandish ideas, but his plans to build his own "utopia" outside of Austin might be his most absurd fantasy yet., Musk has purchased at least 3,500 acres in Bastrop, a town about 30 miles outside of Austin, where he plans to build what he calls a "sort of Texas utopia along the Colorado River."Some on social media are comparing Musk's utopian vision to that of the Branch Davidian cult in Waco. One Twitter user joked that all the town's residents might be forced to get a Nuralink implant.Indeed, all the residents of town, dubbed "Snailbrook," will reportedly be employees of his SpaceX or the Boring Co. Musk reportedly wants to offer rental homes to his workers well below market rate, according to the. A two- or three-bedroom house could be available for as little as $800 a month, the paper noted.Even so, the design of the Musk getaway could leave a lot to be desired. The billionaire reportedly consulted his ex-girlfriend, Canadian singer Grimes, and disgraced rapper Kanye West — whose career has been on life support after a series of antisemitic tirades — on Snailbrook's design.Not much construction has taken place there either, according to the, which notes that just a few buildings have so far been developedDespite Musk's controversial rein over Twitter, thereports he's not voicing an interest in running Snailbrook as a dictatorship. The proposed municipality would have mayoral elections just like other Texas cities.However, Musk would have some input on the town's rules and regulations.