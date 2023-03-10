Billionaire Elon Musk building his own 'Texas Utopia' outside of Austin

Some on social media are comparing Musk's town to the Branch Davidian complex in Waco.

By on Fri, Mar 10, 2023 at 2:44 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Billionaire Elon Musk consulted his ex-girlfriend and disgraced rapper Kanye West in the town design. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Billionaire Elon Musk consulted his ex-girlfriend and disgraced rapper Kanye West in the town design.
Billionaire tech bro Elon Musk is known for outlandish ideas, but his plans to build his own "utopia" outside of Austin might be his most absurd fantasy yet.

As first reported by the Wall Street Journal, Musk has purchased at least 3,500 acres in Bastrop, a town about 30 miles outside of Austin, where he plans to build what he calls a "sort of Texas utopia along the Colorado River."

Some on social media are comparing Musk's utopian vision to that of the Branch Davidian cult in Waco. One Twitter user joked that all the town's residents might be forced to get a Nuralink implant.
Indeed, all the residents of town, dubbed "Snailbrook," will reportedly be employees of his SpaceX or the Boring Co. Musk reportedly wants to offer rental homes to his workers well below market rate, according to the WSJ. A two- or three-bedroom house could be available for as little as $800 a month, the paper noted.

Even so, the design of the Musk getaway could leave a lot to be desired. The billionaire reportedly consulted his ex-girlfriend, Canadian singer Grimes, and disgraced rapper Kanye West — whose career has been on life support after a series of antisemitic tirades — on Snailbrook's design.

Not much construction has taken place there either, according to the Journal, which notes that just a few buildings have so far been developed.

Despite Musk's controversial rein over Twitter, the Journal reports he's not voicing an interest in running Snailbrook as a dictatorship. The proposed municipality would have mayoral elections just like other Texas cities.

However, Musk would have some input on the town's rules and regulations.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio police chief, Bexar County DA blame city's rising crime on Texas' open-carry gun law

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus addresses the crowd at a Tuesday night town hall.

San Antonio utility execs say St. Mary's Strip sewer problems shouldn't have surprised contractor

By Sanford Nowlin

St. Mary's Street remains under construction, blocking access to many of its businesses.

Texas led the U.S. in white supremacist propaganda last year, according to study

By Sanford Nowlin

These flyers were distributed by the group White Lives Matter, a network of white supremacists who engage in “pro-white activism.”

Video of same-sex couple smooching on San Antonio Spurs' Kiss Me Cam goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Video of same-sex couple smooching on San Antonio Spurs' Kiss Me Cam goes viral

Also in News

USAA, Spurs' Kiss Me Cam: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

USAA told some remote workers they'll now need to work hybrid schedules, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Third person arrested in connection to deadly dog attack on San Antonio's West Side

By Michael Karlis

Destiny Marie Cardona is the sister of one of the dogs' owners, according to KSAT.

San Antonio utility execs say St. Mary's Strip sewer problems shouldn't have surprised contractor

By Sanford Nowlin

St. Mary's Street remains under construction, blocking access to many of its businesses.

San Antonio police chief, Bexar County DA blame city's rising crime on Texas' open-carry gun law

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus addresses the crowd at a Tuesday night town hall.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us