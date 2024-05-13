SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Billionaire Jeff Bezos opens tuition-free pre-school in San Antonio area

Those with children 3 to 5 years old can enter a lottery for a chance to enroll their child through July 14.

By on Mon, May 13, 2024 at 11:57 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Amazon founder Jeff Bezos waves to reporters in New York City in 2019. - Shutterstock/ lev radin
Shutterstock/ lev radin
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos waves to reporters in New York City in 2019.
Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos is taking a break from blasting rockets into space to offer free preschool to underprivileged children.

And who said all billionaires are evil?

Indeed, the high-flying rich dude is opening 23 tuition-free preschools, including nine in Texas and one in the San Antonio area.

Bezos Academy in Universal City is accepting a limited number of applications for children between the ages of 3 and 5 through July 14. To qualify, a family of four must earn less than $124,800. The full eligibility requirements can be found on the Bezos Academy website.

In a promotional video, Bezos shared his personal connection to the initiative. As a child of a 17-year-old mother in Albuquerque, New Mexico, he credits his time at the local Montessori preschool with some of his success.

"I remember using the sandpaper letters that you trace," Bezos said. "The boards that you used to learn how to tie shoes. These things may sound really small, but I know it made a huge difference in my life."

Enrollment will be decided via a lottery system. Visitors to the school's website can enter their children for a chance to enroll.

"If you get a kid started right, get them a little bit ahead, they can stay ahead," Bezos said.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio's Alamo Colleges extending bachelor's degree programs to all 5 campuses

By Michael Karlis

St. Phillips College currently offers a 4-year-degree in Applied Technology in Cybersecurity for $3,170 a semester.

San Antonio food truck park El Camino draws criticism for anti-'Edgar' post

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio food truck park El Camino draws criticism for anti-'Edgar' post

Texas exotic hunts are dangerously unregulated

By Amber Gobell, The Texas Observer

The scimitar-horned oryx is extinct in the wild, although a few thousand exist on private game reserves and zoos around the world.

Gov. Greg Abbott balks after White House proposes stricter asylum rules

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference in on the U.S.-Mexico border with other Republican governors.

Man's claims of being dumped off Austin bridge could reignite serial killer speculation

By Michael Karlis

At least 10 bodies have been pulled from Lady Bird Lake over the past 20 months, leading some online to speculate that a serial killer dubbed the 'Rainey Street Ripper' is on the lose in Austin.

Gov. Greg Abbott balks after White House proposes stricter asylum rules

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference in on the U.S.-Mexico border with other Republican governors.

When Texas jails issue tablets, it comes at cost for inmates and families

By Pooja Salhotra, The Texas Tribune

A man plays a game in the Brothers in Arms cell block, a new veteran-focused program, at the Harris County Joint Processing Center, part of the county jail system, on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Houston.

Texas’ DEI ban almost ended cultural graduations. Latina students at UT-Austin fought to keep theirs.

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

Graduates take a selfie prior to the University of Texas at Austin Latinx Graduation on May 9, 2024 in Austin. The graduates received orange chords, a nod to the color of monarch butterflies that symbolize the resilience of Latinx immigrants. Credit: Maria Crane/The Texas Tribune
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us