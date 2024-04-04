Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Bipartisan group of South Texas lawmakers accuse Mexico of violating Water Treaty

The state lawmakers blamed Mexico for the recent closure of a Rio Grande Valley sugar mill that employed 500 people.

Thu, Apr 4, 2024 at 1:38 pm

click to enlarge The dispute between the U.S. and Mexico comes at a time when rising temperatures threaten water supplies around the globe. - Shutterstock / Ed Connor
Shutterstock / Ed Connor
The dispute between the U.S. and Mexico comes at a time when rising temperatures threaten water supplies around the globe.
A bipartisan group of 11 South Texas state lawmakers this week sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in which they accused the Mexican government of failing to provide the Rio Grande Valley with water as required under the 1944 Water Treaty.

The letter is the latest attempt to get Mexico to abide by the seven-decade-old agreement, which requires the country to deliver 350,000 acre-feet of water annually every five years. Disputes over the treaty date back years, and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, made a 2023 request for Blinken to intervene.

Mexico has so far failed to deliver nearly 775,000 acre-feet of water owed under its current cycle, according to Texas Public Radio.

The dispute between Texas and its southern neighbor comes at a time when ever-climbing temperatures threaten water supplies around the globe.

“The scarcity of water in our region has far-reaching implications for agriculture, ecosystems and communities on both sides of the border,” the lawmakers' letter states. “We recognize the importance of maintaining diplomatic relations and upholding international agreements. It is equally crucial, however, that we honor our commitments to our neighbors and ensure the sustainable use of shared resources.”

The letter blames Mexico’s failure to abide by the agreement for the closure of the Rio Grande Valley Sugars Growers Inc. sugar mill, which was shuttered in February. The closure, prompted by the facility's lack of access to water, left more than 500 Valley residents without jobs, Texas Public Radio reported.

The letter also comes a little over a month after Texas Republican U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz, whose district snakes from San Antonio’s far East Side to McAllen, introduced bipartisan legislation ordering Blinken to “leverage the full spectrum of U.S. diplomatic tools” to force Mexico to comply.

April 3, 2024

