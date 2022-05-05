Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Bond set at $1 million for Texas teen accused of killing classmate in high school bathroom

According to reports, the stabbing happened during a fight on Tuesday morning.

By on Thu, May 5, 2022 at 1:16 pm

click to enlarge Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, is accused of stabbing a classmate during an altercation in a bathroom at Belton High School. - SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock
Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, is accused of stabbing a classmate during an altercation in a bathroom at Belton High School.
A Texas teen is being held on a $1 million bond over allegations he stabbed a classmate to death during a fight in a high school bathroom, according to media reports.

High school senior Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, is accused of stabbing Jose Luis Ramirez Jr., 18, during a Tuesday morning fight in a bathroom at Belton High School, according to a report from KSAT. Allison ran from the campus — located 10 miles south of Temple — following the attack but was apprehended by authorities shortly thereafter, the station reports.

Ramirez later succumbed to his injuries at died at a local hospital, and classes have since been canceled at Belton High School, the Temple Daily Telegraph reports.

It’s not the first time Allison has tangled with authorities, according to the Daily Telegraph. The teen faced assault charges last summer over allegations that he participated in a drive-by shooting with an airsoft gun in an H-E-B parking lot.

Authorities are charging Allison with murder — a first-degree felony — the newspaper reports.  He's being held at the Bell County Jail with bond set at $1 million.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights

Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights
Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday
This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it
A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca

A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca

News Slideshows

Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights

Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights
Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday
This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it
A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca

A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca

News Slideshows

Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights

Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights
Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday
This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it
A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca

A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca

Trending

Average income needed to buy a home in San Antonio hits $59,000, but market shows signs of cooling

By Michael Karlis

The median price for a home in San Antonio is $320,000, according to Redfin.

A 420-square-foot shed on San Antonio's East Side has hit the market for $250,000

By Michael Karlis

126 Muth St. features one bathroom, a kitchenette, and a combined bedroom-living space.

Hole to Nowhere: Why the wheels are likely to come off of Elon Musk's San Antonio tunnel scheme

By Michael Karlis

The tunnel would run near U.S. Highway 281, raising environmental and other concerns.

Mexico says major rail project will bypass Texas as payback for Abbott slowing border trade

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at one many recent press conferences trumpeting his plans to crack down on border crossings.

Also in News

Glitter Political: Peter Sakai remembers his roots as he vies to serve as Bexar County Judge

By Jade Esteban Estrada

Peter Sakai is headed to a May 24 runoff with Texas Rep. Ina Minjarez.

Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights

By San Antonio Current Staff

Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights

Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales reassures San Antonio residents he won't prosecute abortion cases

By Michael Karlis

Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales reassures San Antonio residents he won't prosecute abortion cases

Hole to Nowhere: Why the wheels are likely to come off of Elon Musk's San Antonio tunnel scheme

By Michael Karlis

The tunnel would run near U.S. Highway 281, raising environmental and other concerns.
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us