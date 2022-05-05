Bond set at $1 million for Texas teen accused of killing classmate in high school bathroom

click to enlarge
Shutterstock
Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, is accused of stabbing a classmate during an altercation in a bathroom at Belton High School.
A Texas teen is being held on a $1 million bond over allegations he stabbed a classmate to death during a fight in a high school bathroom, according to media reports.
High school senior Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, is accused of stabbing Jose Luis Ramirez Jr., 18, during a Tuesday morning fight in a bathroom at Belton High School, according to a report from KSAT
. Allison ran from the campus — located 10 miles south of Temple — following the attack but was apprehended by authorities shortly thereafter, the station reports.
Ramirez later succumbed to his injuries at died at a local hospital, and classes have since been canceled at Belton High School, the Temple Daily Telegraph reports
.
It’s not the first time Allison has tangled with authorities, according to the Daily Telegraph.
The teen faced assault charges last summer over allegations that he participated in a drive-by shooting with an airsoft gun in an H-E-B parking lot.
Authorities are charging Allison with murder — a first-degree felony — the newspaper reports. He's being held at the Bell County Jail with bond set at $1 million
.
