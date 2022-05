Bond set at $1 million for Texas teen accused of killing classmate in high school bathroom

click to enlarge Shutterstock Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, is accused of stabbing a classmate during an altercation in a bathroom at Belton High School.

A Texas teen is being held on a $1 million bond over allegations he stabbed a classmate to death during a fight in a high school bathroom, according to media reports.High school senior Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, is accused of stabbing Jose Luis Ramirez Jr., 18, during a Tuesday morning fight in a bathroom at Belton High School, according to a report from KSAT . Allison ran from the campus — located 10 miles south of Temple — following the attack but was apprehended by authorities shortly thereafter, the station reports.Ramirez later succumbed to his injuries at died at a local hospital, and classes have since been canceled at Belton High School, the Temple Daily Telegraph reports It’s not the first time Allison has tangled with authorities, according to theThe teen faced assault charges last summer over allegations that he participated in a drive-by shooting with an airsoft gun in an H-E-B parking lot.Authorities are charging Allison with murder — a first-degree felony — the newspaper reports. He's being held at the Bell County Jail with bond set at $1 million