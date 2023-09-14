Brooks & Dunn among performers added to San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo lineup

[
Thursday, The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announced five new concert additions to their 2024 lineup.
The new additions and their performance dates are:
- Shane Smith & the Saints, Feb. 15
- Brooks & Dunn, Feb. 17 — two shows
- Randy Rogers Band, Feb. 18
- Grupo El Duelo, Feb. 18
- John Michael Montgomery, Feb. 19
The mix of mainstream C&W, red-dirt country and Norteño bolsters an already jam-packed rodeo concert season, which also includes Midland, Clint Black, Neal McCoy and others.
The rodeo will take place Feb. 8-25 at the AT&T Center (soon to be Frost Bank Center) and Freeman Coliseum grounds.
Tickets for all shows are on sale now at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo website
.
