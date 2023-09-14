BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Brooks & Dunn among performers added to San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo lineup

The other acts unveiled Thursday include the Randy Rogers Band, Grupo El Duelo, John Michael Montgomery and more.

By on Thu, Sep 14, 2023 at 4:18 pm

Thursday, The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announced five new concert additions to their 2024 lineup.
Shutterstock/ Annette Shaff
Thursday, The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announced five new concert additions to their 2024 lineup.
The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on Thursday unveiled five new additions to its 2024 entertainment lineup, including Country Music Hall of Fame duo Brooks & Dunn.

The new additions and their performance dates are:
  • Shane Smith & the Saints, Feb. 15
  • Brooks & Dunn, Feb. 17 — two shows
  • Randy Rogers Band, Feb. 18
  • Grupo El Duelo, Feb. 18
  • John Michael Montgomery, Feb. 19
The mix of mainstream C&W, red-dirt country and Norteño bolsters an already jam-packed rodeo concert season, which also includes Midland, Clint Black, Neal McCoy and others.

The rodeo will take place Feb. 8-25 at the AT&T Center (soon to be Frost Bank Center) and Freeman Coliseum grounds.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo website.

