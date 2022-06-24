Busing Migrants, Texas GOP vs. Pot Legalization: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Our most-clicked story involves the steep bill Gov. Greg Abbott has so far handed Texas taxpayers for his election-year stunt of busing migrants to Washington, D.C.

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a campaign event in Houston. - INSTAGRAM / GOVERNORABBOTT
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a campaign event in Houston.
It's a safe bet the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to destroy nearly 50 years of legal precedent by overturning Roe v. Wade likely would have topped our list of most-read stories had the news broken earlier than Friday.

Stay tuned for next week's roundup, we guess.

In the meantime, here are the Current's most-clicked stories for the week. As you might guess, many involved the same right-wing douchenozzles who brought you Texas' "trigger law" that will completely ban abortion in the wake of the high court's ruling.

Our most-clicked story involves the steep bill Gov. Greg Abbott has so far handed Texas taxpayers for his election-year stunt of busing migrants to Washington, D.C. No. 2 and No. 10 on the list both look at the Texas GOP's new platform, which along with big doses of voters suppression and homophobia, doubles down on the party's commitment to oppose legalizing cannabis.  

Yee-fucking-haw.

10. Bad Takes: The Texas Republican Party's new platform is a shitshow of hate and petty grievances

9. Median home price in San Antonio reaches new high, as do mortgage rates

8. San Antonio Symphony board dissolves 83-year-old orchestra, blames its striking musicians

7. San Antonio housing market called 'hidden gem' by realtor group as prices continue to rise

6. Opening of Houston medical cannabis dispensary means San Antonio may be next in line

5. Judas Priest books 2 nights at San Antonio's Tech Port Center — because SA is still a metal town

4. Lifeless body pulled from San Antonio's River Walk

3. Family of 13-year-old fatally shot by San Antonio police officer starts GoFundMe to cover funeral costs

2. Texas Republican Party's new platform opposes legalizing pot for recreational use

1. Gov. Greg Abbott has so far spent nearly $3 million in taxpayer money busing migrants out of Texas

