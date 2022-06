Busing Migrants, Texas GOP vs. Pot Legalization: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Instagram / governorabbott Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a campaign event in Houston.

It's a safe bet the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to destroy nearly 50 years of legal precedent by overturning Roe v. Wade likely would have topped our list of most-read stories had the news broken earlier than Friday.Stay tuned for next week's roundup, we guess.In the meantime, here are the's most-clicked stories for the week. As you might guess, many involved the same right-wing douchenozzles who brought you Texas' "trigger law" that will completely ban abortion in the wake of the high court's ruling.Our most-clicked story involves the steep bill Gov. Greg Abbott has so far handed Texas taxpayers for his election-year stunt of busing migrants to Washington, D.C. No. 2 and No. 10 on the list both look at the Texas GOP's new platform, which along with big doses of voters suppression and homophobia, doubles down on the party's commitment to oppose legalizing cannabis.