Busy highway stretch near downtown San Antonio to close for construction

TxDOT began repairing bridge joints on westbound I-10 near downtown on Tuesday.
Heading north from downtown San Antonio may be a source of headaches over coming weeks.
On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Transportation began repairing bridge joints on westbound Interstate 10 between West Popular Street and Fulton Avenue, closing both of the upper-level left lanes, according to the state's traffic impacts map
.
The two upper-level left lanes will remain closed through June 30, and drivers are encouraged to use the lower highway level from now until then, according to KSAT
.
However, commuters who travel the thoroughfare daily know it can already slow to a crawl, especially during rush hour. Indeed, traffic was backed up late Tuesday morning as construction got underway.
Even after repairs are complete on the left two upper-level lanes, TxDOT will begin repairs to the right two, KSAT reports. That means it could be a long summer for those who regularly travel I-10 north of of downtown.
