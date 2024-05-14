SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Busy highway stretch near downtown San Antonio to close for construction

Two upper level lanes of I-10 West between West Popular Street and Fulton Avenue will be closed through June 30.

By on Tue, May 14, 2024 at 5:01 pm

click to enlarge TxDOT began repairing bridge joints on westbound I-10 near downtown on Tuesday. - Shutterstock / ddisq
Shutterstock / ddisq
TxDOT began repairing bridge joints on westbound I-10 near downtown on Tuesday.
Heading north from downtown San Antonio may be a source of headaches over coming weeks.

On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Transportation began repairing bridge joints on westbound Interstate 10 between West Popular Street and Fulton Avenue, closing both of the upper-level left lanes, according to the state's traffic impacts map.

The two upper-level left lanes will remain closed through June 30, and drivers are encouraged to use the lower highway level from now until then, according to KSAT.

However, commuters who travel the thoroughfare daily know it can already slow to a crawl, especially during rush hour. Indeed, traffic was backed up late Tuesday morning as construction got underway.

Even after repairs are complete on the left two upper-level lanes, TxDOT will begin repairs to the right two, KSAT reports. That means it could be a long summer for those who regularly travel I-10 north of of downtown.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

