Camp Hot Wells, Greg Simmons: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Last week was marked by bad news about power outages, a bribery investigation and property taxes being due. But there was one bright spot.

By on Fri, Feb 3, 2023 at 4:36 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Camp Hot Wells is situated near the original Hot Wells Hotel site. - Instagram / camphotwells
Instagram / camphotwells
Camp Hot Wells is situated near the original Hot Wells Hotel site.
Amid last week's bad news about power outages, a bribery investigation and property taxes being due, San Antonio Current readers had their priorities straight.

They wanted to head down to the hot springs, unwind and enjoy an adult beverage.

How else do you explain that our most-read story this week was about the long-awaited Camp Hot Wells finally welcoming visitors to soothe their aching muscles with nature's remedy — all while purchasing beer and wine on-site?

Of course, it didn't hurt that anticipation had been bubbling up for weeks about the opening, which received no small number of teases on social media. Soak and enjoy, San Antonio, after a week like this, you earned it.

10. KSAT sports anchor facing DWI charge once voiced outrage over a drinking-and-driving acquittal

9. Nearly 20,000 without power in San Antonio as Bexar County remains under Winter Storm Warning

8. Documents lay out allegations of bribery against two members of Fiesta San Antonio royalty

7. San Antonio police reform group launches online dashboard to curb problem of bad cops being rehired

6. Bexar County property taxes due Jan. 31, but relief may soon be on the way

5. https://www.sacurrent.com/news/lawsuit-claims-inmates-at-bexar-county-jail-illegally-held-for-weeks-months-after-posting-bail-30927652

4. Twitter users say ex-Dallas Cowboy Tony Romo almost let racial slur slip during AFC game

3. Long-running San Antonio sports anchor Greg Simmons resigns from KSAT after DWI charge

2. Longtime San Antonio sports Anchor Greg Simmons of KSAT arrested on DWI charge

1. After teasers and anticipation, San Antonio’s Camp Hot Wells is now open

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's 'hot spot' policing program draws criticism from city council members

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus assured city council members that SAPD's program is different than the one in Memphis that came under fire after the death of Tyre Nichols.

Supporters of Moses Rose's Hideout rally against op-ed by San Antonio Report’s Bob Rivard

By Michael Karlis

Moses Roses owner Vince Cantu has demanded $17 million for his property thats its on the footprint of the proposed Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.

KSAT sports anchor facing DWI charge once voiced outrage over a drinking-and-driving acquittal

By Michael Karlis

Greg Simmons resigned from his position at KSAT on Monday after being arrested on a DWI charge.

Delta Airlines to resume offering nonstop flights from San Antonio to New York

By Michael Karlis

Delta Airlines scrapped its nonstop service between San Antonio and New York during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also in News

As Texas thaws again, calls to rethink how cities prepare for winter weather are renewed

By Pooja Salhotra, Joshua Fechter, Erin Douglas, Jayme Lozano and Emily Foxhall, The Texas Tribune

Hundreds of Texans died during Winter Storm Uri as the power grid collapsed. This week's winter storm reminded Texans of how vulnerable the state is to such weather.

Environmental advocates push feds to investigate Texas’ enforcement of water quality

By Alejandra Martinez, The Texas Tribune

Downstream from Inland Environmental & Remediation Inc., contaminated water empties from Skull Creek into the Colorado River south of Columbus in 2019.

Ted Cruz, who’s running for a third term, again files bill to limit U.S. senators to two terms

By Julia Forrest, The Texas Tribune

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz speaks at a press conference with organizers of “The People’s Convoy” near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 10, 2022.

Federal judge again threatens contempt-of-court fines for Texas’ slow progress on foster care reforms

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services offices in Austin on Nov. 14, 2019.
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us