Cannabis Reform, Voting Rights: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Despite recent polls showing that Texans support cannabis being approved for recreational use, Gov. Greg Abbott says he has no desire to make it legal.
Cannabis, voting rights and so-called "street takeovers" topped a busy news week. At least those were the topics at the heart of the Current
's three most-read news stories during that period.
In the case of weed, readers flocked to a story on Texas State Rep. Jessica González's House Bill 1937. The Dallas Democrat's proposal would enable municipalities around the state to make their own decisions whether to legalize recreational pot.
Meanwhile, the Current
's cover story delved into new proposals from Republicans in the Texas Legislature that would either limit poll access or give authorities more power to prosecute people for voting-related crimes. Civil rights groups warn both are further attempts to suppress the votes of Black and Brown people.
Finally, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus laid down the law on "street takeovers," in which car enthusiasts block thoroughfares to engage in dangerous stunts. After takeovers shut down multiple Austin streets, the chief promised to shut down similar events in the Alamo City without any hesitation.
Read on for more.
10. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson jetting into San Antonio for XFL game at the Alamodome
9. San Antonio business tycoon Red McCombs dead at 95
8. Protesters gather ahead of Gov. Greg Abbott's speech to decry his scapegoating of immigrants
7. Bad Takes: Gov. Greg Abbott's anti-diversity rhetoric is a shameful attempt to whitewash history
6. Alamo Drafthouse outfitting one of its San Antonio theaters with premium reclining seats
5. San Antonio residents with outstanding traffic tickets can avoid arrest thanks to city program
4. San Antonio's Woodlawn and Elmendorf lakes to make canoes, kayaks available for rent
3. San Antonio police chief says authorities ready to shut down 'street takeover' events
2. Ballot Blockers: Texas Republicans aren't done trying to keep voters away from the polls
1. Texas bill would allow cities and counties to make call on whether to legalize cannabis
