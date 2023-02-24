Cannabis Reform, Voting Rights: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Our cover story delved into a raft of new bills filed by Texas Republicans that critics say are meant to suppress the vote.

By on Fri, Feb 24, 2023 at 1:55 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Despite recent polls showing that Texans support cannabis being approved for recreational use, Gov. Greg Abbott says he has no desire to make it legal. - Unsplash / Elsa Olofsson
Unsplash / Elsa Olofsson
Despite recent polls showing that Texans support cannabis being approved for recreational use, Gov. Greg Abbott says he has no desire to make it legal.
Cannabis, voting rights and so-called "street takeovers" topped a busy news week. At least those were the topics at the heart of the Current's three most-read news stories during that period.

In the case of weed, readers flocked to a story on Texas State Rep. Jessica González's House Bill 1937. The Dallas Democrat's proposal would enable municipalities around the state to make their own decisions whether to legalize recreational pot.

Meanwhile, the Current's cover story delved into new proposals from Republicans in the Texas Legislature that would either limit poll access or give authorities more power to prosecute people for voting-related crimes. Civil rights groups warn both are further attempts to suppress the votes of Black and Brown people.

Finally, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus laid down the law on "street takeovers," in which car enthusiasts block thoroughfares to engage in dangerous stunts. After takeovers shut down multiple Austin streets, the chief promised to shut down similar events in the Alamo City without any hesitation.

Read on for more.

10. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson jetting into San Antonio for XFL game at the Alamodome

9. San Antonio business tycoon Red McCombs dead at 95

8. Protesters gather ahead of Gov. Greg Abbott's speech to decry his scapegoating of immigrants

7. Bad Takes: Gov. Greg Abbott's anti-diversity rhetoric is a shameful attempt to whitewash history

6. Alamo Drafthouse outfitting one of its San Antonio theaters with premium reclining seats

5. San Antonio residents with outstanding traffic tickets can avoid arrest thanks to city program

4. San Antonio's Woodlawn and Elmendorf lakes to make canoes, kayaks available for rent

3. San Antonio police chief says authorities ready to shut down 'street takeover' events

2. Ballot Blockers: Texas Republicans aren't done trying to keep voters away from the polls

1. Texas bill would allow cities and counties to make call on whether to legalize cannabis

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Tense moment involving Budweiser Clydesdale at San Antonio Rodeo goes viral online

By Michael Karlis

Caretakers and veterinarians attempt to calm a Budweiser Clydesdale tangled in its harness on Saturday.

Spanish fast-fashion brand Zara looks to open second San Antonio location at North Star Mall

By Michael Karlis

The 29,924-square-foot store at the North Store Mall will reportedly open in November, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Cat cemetery at San Antonio's Alamo has been removed to make way for new collections center

By Michael Karlis

Ruby and C.C. were beloved stray cats who bravely defended the Alamo against city mice.

Bad Takes: Gov. Greg Abbott's anti-diversity rhetoric is a shameful attempt to whitewash history

By Kevin Sánchez

Bad Takes: Gov. Greg Abbott's anti-diversity rhetoric is a shameful attempt to whitewash history

Also in News

Texas lawmakers have introduced more anti-transgender bills than those of any other state

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas lawmakers have introduced more anti-transgender bills than those of any other state

Bad Takes: Gov. Greg Abbott's anti-diversity rhetoric is a shameful attempt to whitewash history

By Kevin Sánchez

Bad Takes: Gov. Greg Abbott's anti-diversity rhetoric is a shameful attempt to whitewash history

Assclown Alert: Embracing John Hagee's Christian nationalism with Nikki Haley

By Sanford Nowlin

Assclown Alert: Embracing John Hagee's Christian nationalism with Nikki Haley

Ballot Blockers: Texas Republicans aren't done trying to keep voters away from the polls

By Sanford Nowlin

Ballot Blockers: Texas Republicans aren't done trying to keep voters away from the polls
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us