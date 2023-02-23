Cat cemetery at San Antonio's Alamo has been removed to make way for new collections center

Alamo officials said they're unsure whether the felines' grave markers will be returned to the mission's hallowed grounds.

By on Thu, Feb 23, 2023 at 3:36 pm

Ruby and C.C. were beloved stray cats who bravely defended the Alamo against city mice.
Ruby and C.C. were beloved stray cats who bravely defended the Alamo against city mice.
One of downtown San Antonio's lesser-known tourist attractions — a graveyard honoring the beloved felines of the Alamo — was quietly removed to make way for the soon-to-open center housing relics from the famous battle site.

What's more, the tribute to the departed kitties might be gone for good, according to Alamo officials.

Last summer, workers moved a pair of plaques commemorating C.C. and Ruby — beloved stray cats who lived on Alamo grounds — into storage while work got underway on the new Alamo Collections Center, Senior Marketing Director Sheila Mayfield told the Current.

Set to open March 3, the 24,000-square-foot center will host an array of Alamo artifacts and memorabilia, including items from British pop star Phil Collins' personal collection.

However, the plaques remembering the two felines won't be among the items on display, acceding to Mayfield.

Mayfield said she's unsure where the markers will reside after the center's opening — or, indeed, whether they'll be retrieved from storage at all.

Ruby first showed up at the Alamo in 1981 and died in 1986. Meanwhile, C.C. — who was reportedly bilingual and responded to calls in both English and Spanish — arrived at the the UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1996 and lived a long, happy life before expiring in 2014, according to Atlas Obscura.

Both cats were befriended by tour guides and groundskeepers, according to the online atlas. Ruby was even the subject of the children's book The Alamo Cat. Alamo officials installed the marker for Ruby in 1986. The one for C.C. followed in 2014.

All we can say is, "Remember the Alamo Cats."

