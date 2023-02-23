Cat cemetery at San Antonio's Alamo has been removed to make way for new collections center

What's more, the tribute to the departed kitties might be gone for good, according to Alamo officials.
Set to open March 3, the 24,000-square-foot center will host an array of Alamo artifacts and memorabilia, including items from British pop star Phil Collins' personal collection.
However, the plaques remembering the two felines won't be among the items on display, acceding to Mayfield.
Mayfield said she's unsure where the markers will reside after the center's opening — or, indeed, whether they'll be retrieved from storage at all.
Both cats were befriended by tour guides and groundskeepers, according to the online atlas. Ruby was even the subject of the children's book The Alamo Cat. Alamo officials installed the marker for Ruby in 1986. The one for C.C. followed in 2014.
