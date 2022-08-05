Chrissy Powell, Migrant Buses: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Our most-read story involved the revelation that missing San Antonio mom Chrissy Powell's car sat in a shopping center parking lot for 12 days before a security guard reported it.

click to enlarge Gov. Greg Abbott's talks tough at the border during a 2021 news conference touting his immigration crackdown. - Instagram / govabbott
Instagram / govabbott
Gov. Greg Abbott's talks tough at the border during a 2021 news conference touting his immigration crackdown.
It was a busy week for news in San Antonio, and stories about the city's new resolution supporting abortion rights, breaking crime developments and Texas' governor getting involved in another political fight dominated headlines.

The Current's most-read story involved the revelation that missing San Antonio mom Chrissy Powell's car sat in a shopping center parking lot for 12 days before a security guard reported it, while a yarn about Gov. Greg Abbott getting into a Twitter tussle with Washington, D.C.'s mayor ran a close second.

But it wasn't all politics and crime this week. Plenty of folks also clicked on stories about a new horror-themed selfie spot at Rolling Oaks Mall — hey, Halloween is fast approaching — and about this weekend's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con. Because, well, who doesn't love cars and comics?

10. Armed suspect in San Antonio car dealership standoff surrenders to police

9. Marvel and Star Wars celebrities head to San Antonio for Superhero Car Show & Comic Con Aug. 4-7

8. Armed suspect barricades himself inside Northwest San Antonio auto dealership after traffic stop

7. 9 years after cop at San Antonio's UIW shot a student, court lets wrongful death suit proceed

6. Head of San Antonio-based Texas Biomed's primate lab admits to faking research data

5. At heated meeting, San Antonio City Council approves resolution to protect abortion access

4. Horror-themed selfie spot opening at San Antonio’s Rolling Oaks Mall next weekend

3. San Antonio Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez pulls no punches in calling out anti-abortion activists

2. Gov. Abbott tells D.C. mayor to 'stop attacking Texas' as migrant buses create humanitarian crisis

1. Security guard waited 12 days to report car of missing San Antonio woman Chrissy Powell

News Slideshows

This historic Spanish-style near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase
A San Antonio-area house with its own lazy and separate swimming pool is for sale for $7.4 million

A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million
This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property
The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

Head of San Antonio-based Texas Biomed's primate lab admits to faking research data

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio-based Texas Biomedical Research Institute has repeatedly drawn the ire of animal rights groups for its experiments on primates.

San Antonio Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez pulls no punches in calling out anti-abortion activists

By Sanford Nowlin

District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez speaks from the dais on Tuesday.

Social media clip captures Jackass star Steve-O entertaining fans at Buc-ee's outside Houston

By Michael Karlis

Social media clip captures Jackass star Steve-O entertaining fans at Buc-ee's outside Houston

Texas woman faces murder charge after allegedly setting boyfriend on fire after argument

By Michael Karlis

A man set on fire at a North Texas gas station died weeks after the alleged attack.

Texas health agency says its plan to extend maternal Medicaid coverage is 'not approvable' by feds

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

A midwife cares for a newborn baby in 2018.

After busing migrants to D.C., Texas Gov. Greg Abbott brags that he's now targeting New York

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott puts on a scowl and a faux-military shirt for a photo op along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Texas Democrats see hope in Kansas abortion vote, but challenges remain

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

San Antonio protesters take to the streets earlier this year in support of abortion rights.

Texas woman faces murder charge after allegedly setting boyfriend on fire after argument

By Michael Karlis

A man set on fire at a North Texas gas station died weeks after the alleged attack.
