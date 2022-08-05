Chrissy Powell, Migrant Buses: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
Instagram / govabbott
Gov. Greg Abbott's talks tough at the border during a 2021 news conference touting his immigration crackdown.
It was a busy week for news in San Antonio, and stories about the city's new resolution supporting abortion rights, breaking crime developments and Texas' governor getting involved in another political fight dominated headlines.
's most-read story involved the revelation that missing San Antonio mom Chrissy Powell's car sat in a shopping center parking lot for 12 days before a security guard reported it, while a yarn about Gov. Greg Abbott getting into a Twitter tussle with Washington, D.C.'s mayor ran a close second.
But it wasn't all politics and crime this week. Plenty of folks also clicked on stories about a new horror-themed selfie spot at Rolling Oaks Mall — hey, Halloween is fast approaching — and about this weekend's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con. Because, well, who doesn't love cars and comics?
