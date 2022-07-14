TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Church in Texas Hill Country town of Boerne to give free gasoline to drivers this weekend

Around 150 lucky drivers will get about five to six gallons of free gas as part of an annual event where church members do good deeds for the community.

By on Thu, Jul 14, 2022 at 3:57 pm

click to enlarge Gas prices are high enough that a Boerne church apparently considers giving out free gas a community service. - PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY SAMANTHA SERNA
Photo Illustration by Samantha Serna
Gas prices are high enough that a Boerne church apparently considers giving out free gas a community service.
About 150 lucky San Antonio-area drivers will be to keep keep things rolling this weekend with free gasoline courtesy of a Boerne church.

City Hills Church plans to give away five to six gallons of free gas for each driver who arrives at the Big's Gas Station at 369 S. Esser Road in Boerne between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to MySA. The giveaway amounts to $20 of free gas per vehicle.

Organizers told MySA they expect to pump gas for roughly 150 vehicles, depending on the price of gas this weekend and the church's available funds.

The giveaway is part of City Hills Church Serve Day 2022, an annual event where members do good deeds around the Hill Country. More info on the free gas is available at (830) 428-3038 or visiting the church website.

Trending

News Slideshows

