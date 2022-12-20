City and county officials warn San Antonio residents to be ready for this week's freeze

The city and county will open seven warming centers to offer short-term emergency shelter.

By on Tue, Dec 20, 2022 at 12:42 pm

click to enlarge CPS employees monitor conditions at the utility's control center. - Courtesy Photo / CPS Energy
Courtesy Photo / CPS Energy
CPS employees monitor conditions at the utility's control center.
A looming arctic blast has forecasters predicting temperatures in San Antonio will drop below 20 degrees Thursday night and Friday morning with wind chills ranging from -10 to 10 degrees.

CPS Energy officials said the city-owned utility has strengthened the resiliency of its power plants and implemented winterization efforts. Even so, they urged residents to conserve energy during the freeze.

City and county officials offered the following tips for riding out the harsh weather:
  • Check on family, friends and neighbors who may be more vulnerable to cold or may not have access to housing and heating, including the elderly and those with special needs.
  • The city and county will open seven warming centers to offer short-term emergency shelter starting this Thursday at 3 p.m. Details are available online. VIA passengers may travel fare-free to or from a warming center.
  • Pets should be brought indoors and provided with a warm place to sleep. Plants may need to be covered or brought inside to avoid frost damage.
  • Allow one internal faucet to drip slowly to keep water moving in pipes during the freeze.
