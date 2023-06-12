VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

City Hall to shut down for active-shooter training Monday afternoon

San Antonio residents may observe an increase in the number of emergency response vehicles during the exercise.

By on Mon, Jun 12, 2023 at 12:17 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio's City Hall will return to normal business hours Tuesday, June 13. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
San Antonio's City Hall will return to normal business hours Tuesday, June 13.
San Antonio City Hall will shut down Monday at 3 p.m. for the remainder of the day to provide active-shooter training for its employees.

Alamo City residents may observe an increase in the number of emergency response vehicles as well as excessive noise levels during the exercise, according to a statement shared by city officials. The training will conclude no later than 5 p.m.

The San Antonio Police Department will lead the training with assistance from the Office of Emergency Management, San Antonio Fire Department and the Information and Technology Services Department.

San Antonio's City Hall will return to normal business hours this Tuesday.

