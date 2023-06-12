City Hall to shut down for active-shooter training Monday afternoon

click to enlarge Shutterstock San Antonio's City Hall will return to normal business hours Tuesday, June 13.

San Antonio City Hall will shut down Monday at 3 p.m. for the remainder of the day to provide active-shooter training for its employees.



Alamo City residents may observe an increase in the number of emergency response vehicles as well as excessive noise levels during the exercise, according to a statement shared by city officials. The training will conclude no later than 5 p.m.



The San Antonio Police Department will lead the training with assistance from the Office of Emergency Management, San Antonio Fire Department and the Information and Technology Services Department.



