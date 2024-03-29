Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

City of San Antonio asks judge to dismiss Reproductive Justice Fund lawsuit

Anti-abortion activists want to shut down the $500,000 fund, created last year to distribute money to nonprofits offering reproductive care.

By on Fri, Mar 29, 2024 at 9:25 am

click to enlarge Women march through the streets of San Antonio in 2022 to protest the state automatically banning abortion after Roe v. Wade was overturned. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Women march through the streets of San Antonio in 2022 to protest the state automatically banning abortion after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
Attorneys representing San Antonio asked the judge overseeing a lawsuit challenging the city's recently created Reproductive Justice Fund to throw out the case, arguing there's not yet been a decision on what services the money would cover, KSAT reports.

The argument came during the first day of court hearings on the suit, which anti-abortion activists, including Texas Right to Life and the San Antonio Family Association, filed last October in Bexar County District Court.

City Council created the Reproductive Justice Fund last fall to distribute money to nonprofits offering reproductive care in the wake of Texas banning nearly all abortions. In their suit, Texas Right to Life and the San Antonio Family Association, argue the $500,000 fund is illegal because it gives taxpayer money to "criminal organizations that violate the state's abortion laws."

While some backers of the fund said they hoped it could help women cross state lines to seek abortion care, city officials have said the money would primarily fund emergency contraception, STI testing and doula care for low-income women and women of color — none of which are illegal in Texas.

During Thursday's hearing, attorney Lauren Ditty, who represents the city, argued the suit lacks merit because there's been no allocation of money yet, according to KSAT

“The city could make any number of decisions about what to do with the Reproductive Justice Fund," Ditty said. "Abortion care is just one of many possibilities."

Michael Knuffke, at attorney for the anti-abortion groups said they hoped to pre-empt the public funds from paying for out-of-state abortions, according to KSAT.

"[T]hat is exactly the purpose for our case — is to stop it from happening," he added.

District Court Judge Cynthia Chapa made no ruling Thursday, according to the TV station.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

