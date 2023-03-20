City of San Antonio install temporary crosswalk in place where pedestrian bridge collapsed

click to enlarge
Screen Capture / Google Maps
The Pedro Romero Pedestrian Bridge was built in 1978 so that children could safely cross Castroville Road on their way to Gardendale Elementary School.
The City of San Antonio has installed a temporary pedestrian crosswalk in place of the pedestrian bridge that collapsed last month after it was hit by a dump truck, officials said.
The temporary beacon-signal crosswalk will span the intersection of Castroville Road and Dahlgreen Avenue became operational on the West Side Monday as kids in Edgewood ISD headed back to class following spring break.
The crosswalk will be temporary as the city, its insurance company and contractors work up a plan to replace the Pedro Romero Bridge, which collapsed on Feb. 21 after a dump truck rammed into the bridge at an unknown speed.
City officials have yet to respond to questions from the Current
about when the bridge was last inspected.
The Pedro Romero Pedestrian Bridge was built in 1978. It's named for the neighborhood resident who went door to door collecting signatures supporting its construction.
As previously reported by the Current
, Romero pushed for the bridge be built so children could safely cross to nearby Gardendale Elementary School.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter