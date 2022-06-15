City of San Antonio’s free Fourth of July Celebration returning to Woodlawn Lake Park

click to enlarge Oscar Moreno for San Antonio Parks Foundation Fireworks explode over Woodlawn Lake.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy San Antonio Parks Foundation The U.S. Air Force Band of the West performs at the City of San Antonio Fourth of July Celebration.

The city's official Fourth of July party will return to Woodlawn Lake Park this year, marking the return of a longtime free and family-friendly tradition.The event, a partnership between grocer H-E-B and the San Antonio Parks Foundation, will run 11 a.m.- 9:30 p.m. Programming will include:• 9 a.m.: A water aerobics class at the Woodlawn Lake Park Public Pool• 10 a.m.: A Zumba class inside the gym• 11 a.m.: Children’s activities near the playground under the pavilion• 5 p.m.: A welcome salute featuring Bexar County commissioners and San Antonio City Council members• 9 p.m.: A fireworks display over Woodlawn LakeFood trucks and vendors will serve barbecue, burgers, hot dogs, tacos, aguas frescas and snow cones to fuel carnival games and family activities. Woodlawn Lake Park is an alcohol-free environment, however.The celebration also will feature a live performance from the U.S. Air Force Band of the West, and DJ Plata will spin San Antonio musical favorites.Attendees may bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating, reusable water bottles, trash bags and sun protection such as umbrellas, sunscreen and hats. Overnight camping isn't allowed at Woodlawn Lake Park.