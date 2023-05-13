Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

City of San Antonio's use of minority- and women-owned contractors has doubled since 2015

According to the study's findings, San Antonio needs to implement targeted race- and gender-based tools to address remaining disparities.

By on Sat, May 13, 2023 at 10:37 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge City Manager, Erik Walsh, praised The Small Business Economic Development Advocacy Program (SBEDA) for supporting underrepresented small businesses. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
City Manager, Erik Walsh, praised The Small Business Economic Development Advocacy Program (SBEDA) for supporting underrepresented small businesses.
Minority- and women-owned businesses received 53% of the City of San Antonio's contracting dollars from 2014-2020, a new study shows. That's more than twice the 23% amount reported in a 2015 report looking at the city's spending record.

The city commissioned the new analysis by Colette Holt & Associates to examine whether minority and women business owners have equal access to contracting opportunities such as construction.

City Manager Erik Walsh said the study shows that San Antonio's Small Business Economic Development Advocacy Program (SBEDA) is supporting underrepresented small businesses.

“It's important that city resources and opportunities are accessible to all San Antonians,” Walsh said in an emailed statement. “The SBEDA program plays an important role in supporting historically underrepresented members of our small business community, so it is great to see such progress being made.”

Even so, the study found that San Antonio continues to show disparities in worker wage earnings, entrepreneur wage earnings and business formation rates among minorities and women.

To improve those conditions, the city should continue using targeted race- and gender-based tools to ensure broad access to contracting opportunities and economic improvement, Colette Holt's analysts recommend.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Zoo named best in Texas for second consecutive year

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Zoo has reinvested $80 million in upgrades since 2014, according to officials there.

Here are three ways Bexar County residents can appeal their property taxes prior to Monday’s deadline

By Michael Karlis

More than 179,000 Bexar County property owners protested their property taxes last year, according to the San Antonio Report.

Border didn’t see a 'major influx' of migrants when Title 42 ended, federal official says

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

A dust storm hits several hundred migrants as they wait on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande to be picked up and processed by immigration officials on Monday in El Paso.

San Antonio is cheap, according to study — just not for people earning a living here

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio ranked as the nation's No. 3 cheapest big metro area in a new study.

Also in News

Pivotal House vote moves Texas closer to banning puberty blockers, hormone treatments for trans kids

By Alex Nguyen and William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Pivotal House vote moves Texas closer to banning puberty blockers, hormone treatments for trans kids

Border didn’t see a 'major influx' of migrants when Title 42 ended, federal official says

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

A dust storm hits several hundred migrants as they wait on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande to be picked up and processed by immigration officials on Monday in El Paso.

Title 42 ends with migrants lined up and border cities braced for the unknown

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

A remote surveillance camera watches over a stretch of South Texas border fence.

Texas' Fort Hood renamed to honor Hispanic 4-star general Richard Cavazos

By Nina Rangel

The new Fort Cavazos flag flies during the Installation Redesignation Ceremony May 9, 2023.
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us