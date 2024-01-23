LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

City officials look to give cultural designation to San Antonio's Main Strip

The Historic and Design Review Commission is expected to approve designating the street a culturally significant space for LGBTQ+ San Antonians.

By on Tue, Jan 23, 2024 at 4:54 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Revelers take in a Pride parade from the Main Strip. - Julian P. Ledezma
Julian P. Ledezma
Revelers take in a Pride parade from the Main Strip.
San Antonio city officials are moving to give the gay nightlife district on North Main Street a special designation recognizing its cultural significance to the LGBTQ+ community, the Express-News reports.

The stretch spanning the 1300 through 1900 blocks of North Main is home to landmark nightclubs including Heat, Pegasus and Sparky's Pub, and it hosts an annual Pride parade and festival. A city-installed rainbow crosswalk designates the southernmost end of the north-of-downtown corridor.

City Council members Sukh Kaur and Jalen McKee-Rodriguez are leading the effort to have the Main Strip designated a Cultural Heritage District, according to the Express-News, which notes the pair have picked up support from others on the dais.

The Historic and Design Review Commission will have final authority over the designation, the daily reports, and a vote is expected in roughly six months.  In the meantime, city staff will collect oral histories, public input and documents that back up the area's cultural significance for LGBTQ+ San Antonians.

Historic Preservation Director Shanon Miller told the Express-News there's virtually "no chance that it doesn't get approved."

The largely symbolic Cultural Heritage District designation doesn't include building restrictions, as do some other historical designations awarded by the city, according to the story.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas faces dangerously low water supplies as experts brace for another hot summer

By Sanford Nowlin

Last year was the hottest on record for both Texas and the planet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Supreme Court rules feds can cut through wire Texas deployed along border

By Michael Karlis

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott deployed concertina wire along the Rio Grande this past summer as part of Operation Lone Star.

San Antonio's Monday rainfall sets record

By Michael Karlis

A total of 3.57 inches of rain fell in San Antonio Sunday and Monday.

Alamo Colleges reschedules Nikki Giovanni speaking event

By Sanford Nowlin

Giovanni was originally scheduled to speak at San Antonio College this Tuesday.

Also in News

Border Brawl: What's Abbott trying to prove in his showdown with the feds?

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott has escalated a standoff with President Joe Biden's White House over immigration enforcement.

Texas industrial sites spewed 2 million pounds of pollution during last week's freeze

By Sanford Nowlin

An oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

Facing pressure from judge, Texas reassigns workers to care for foster kids in unlicensed homes

By Karen Brooks Harper, The Texas Tribune

A Department of Family and Protective Services home for children without placement in Belton, photographed by court-appointed monitors checking on the living conditions of children in the care of the state.

Despite Abbott hinting he'll ignore Supreme Court order, history shows he'll ultimately cave

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks in front of an unfinished portions of Texas' border wall with Mexico.
More

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us