City officials look to give cultural designation to San Antonio's Main Strip

Julian P. Ledezma
Revelers take in a Pride parade from the Main Strip.
San Antonio city officials are moving to give the gay nightlife district on North Main Street a special designation recognizing its cultural significance to the LGBTQ+ community, the Express-News reports
The stretch spanning the 1300 through 1900 blocks of North Main is home to landmark nightclubs including Heat, Pegasus and Sparky's Pub, and it hosts an annual Pride parade and festival. A city-installed rainbow crosswalk designates the southernmost end of the north-of-downtown corridor.
City Council members Sukh Kaur and Jalen McKee-Rodriguez are leading the effort to have the Main Strip designated a Cultural Heritage District, according to the Express-News
, which notes the pair have picked up support from others on the dais.
The Historic and Design Review Commission will have final authority over the designation, the daily reports, and a vote is expected in roughly six months. In the meantime, city staff will collect oral histories, public input and documents that back up the area's cultural significance for LGBTQ+ San Antonians.
Historic Preservation Director Shanon Miller told the Express-News
there's virtually "no chance that it doesn't get approved."
The largely symbolic Cultural Heritage District designation doesn't include building restrictions, as do some other historical designations awarded by the city, according to the story.
