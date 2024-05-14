Clayton Perry weighing run for San Antonio mayor despite pleading no contest to DWI

click to enlarge
Michael Karlis
Former District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry tries to outrun the media after council voted to censure him in November 2022.
District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry — the guy police filmed incoherent in his backyard
while they investigated whether he'd been involved in a hit-and-run accident — told the Express-News
he's considering a run for mayor.
"I really enjoyed it on council, and people have been saying, 'Clayton, you need to get involved again and run for office," Perry told the daily. "I've been thinking about that. I've been praying about that and asking for guidance at that possibility that's coming up this next May."
For folks who need a reminder, Perry pleaded no contest
in 2023 to charges related that earlier-referenced police investigation. The charges included driving while intoxicated and fleeing the scene of an incident.
He was sentenced to 12 months probation and 24 hours of community service in April of last year.
The charges stemmed from a November 2022 incident in which Perry — then a councilman — allegedly crashed his Black Jeep Wrangler head-on into a Honda Civic at a North Side intersection.
That same night, Perry downed 14 drinks
at bar the Evil Olive, even finishing a tipple left behind by another patron, before getting behind the wheel and driving to a Bill Miller's on Thousand Oaks Drive, according to Bexar County District Attorney's Office documents. At the restaurant, Perry pulled into the drive-thru, apparently forget to order and tried to hand over his keys and wallet to the cashier at the window, according to the records.
Although the incident grabbed national headlines
and led to censure by City Council, Perry's former chief of staff, Paul Jimenez, told the Express-News
his former boss's biggest obstacle to becoming mayor aren't his past legal problems but his right-wing political orientation.
"I don't want to hold him back from his dreams or ambitions, but I'm risk-averse, and I don't think that somebody who is as openly conservative could win the mayor's race in San Antonio, even though I think it would be wonderful if it happened," Jimenez told the daily.
As of press time, District 9 Councilman John Courage and District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez are the only high-profile candidates to formally announce candidacies for the upcoming mayoral contest.
Even so, San Antonio tech entrepreneur Beto Altamirano, District 4 Councilwoman Adrianna Rocha Garcia and District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda, who's currently leading an effort to remove San Antonio's current city attorney
, also are considering runs, according to media reports.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed