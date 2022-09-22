Clip of gun brandished during reported dispute between Texas landlord and tenant goes viral

Hey Denton TX, you can't think this is okay... pic.twitter.com/1rvw6LuM9G — TizzyEnt (@TizzyEnt) September 22, 2022

We are aware of a video depicting a reported dispute between a landlord and tenant. While the complainant in this case did not initially wish to press charges, and an arrest was not made on the date of this disturbance, this is still an active investigation. pic.twitter.com/YoN32V1JXx — Denton Police Department (@DENTONPD) September 22, 2022

just watched @UNTPolice unlawfully arrest a Black student trying to attend a job fair on campus, claiming he was “trespassing” despite having a student ID number. 1/3 @stevanzetti pic.twitter.com/YfqMn3gNlk — cricket (@cricketsrogue) September 21, 2022

Twitter and Reddit users are in an uproar over a widely shared video that reportedly shows a North Texas landlord brandishing a pistol as he deals with a tenant who asked for the return of his security deposit.In the clip, which made the social media rounds Thursday, the man identified as the landlord verbally berates another man, who has an accent, while holding an unholstered firearm. The weapon is pixelated in the video."Have you ever seen one of these before?" the reported landlord says in the clip, displaying the pistol.When the other man asks if the armed man is threatening him, the man with the pistol replies, "I just want to make sure you know it's here. ... I would protect myself."According to a TikTok posted by user @tizzyent, who offers commentary on the clip, the dispute began after the tenant, a college student, asked for his security deposit back when he planned to move out of the room he was renting.A Denton Police Department spokesperson declined to identify the people in the video, telling thean investigation is currently underway.Online content creator @tizzyent, who has more than 4 million followers on TikTok, toldthat the alleged tenant in the clip is "skittish" about his identity being released, adding that the narrative surrounding the origin of the dispute originated on Reddit.“What are you going to do? Shoot me?" the reported tenant asks later in the video as the armed man towers over him on a stairwell.Although the man with the pistol insists he isn't issuing a threat during the video, he implies that anything could happen if the reported tenant enters the home's kitchen.“If I have the gun with me, maybe you should figure it out,” the armed individual says. “You think you’re so smart; you figure out what I’m going to do.”After declining to identify the two people in the video to the, the Denton Police Department subsequently tweeted that authorities are aware of the incident and that an investigation is ongoing.“While the complainant in this case did not initially wish to press charges, and an arrest was not made on the date of this disturbance, this is still an active investigation," the statement said.At press time, thewas still waiting for a copy of a police report.