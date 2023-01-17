Coati rescued from San Antonio porch is healthy, adjusting to life at Hill Country wildlife refuge

Animal Care Services believe a man on San Antonio's South Side was keeping the exotic animal as a pet.

By on Tue, Jan 17, 2023 at 3:54 pm

click to enlarge If no major health concerns arise, the juvenile female coati will be slowly integrated into an outdoor enclosure at the 212-acre reserve in Kendalia. - Facebook / City of San Antonio Animal Care Services
Facebook / City of San Antonio Animal Care Services
The exotic animal rescued from the porch of a San Antonio residence last week is adapting well to its new life at a Hill County wildlife refuge, officials there said.

The female juvenile coati appears healthy but is still going through standard veterinary checkups at Wildlife Rescue Sanctuary in Kendalia. If no major health issues turn up, workers at the 212-acre refuge will integrate the animal into an outdoor enclosure, Mackenzie Perez, Wildlife Rescue’s communications manager, said in a statement to the Current.

On Jan. 6, Animal Care Services were called to a home on San Antonio’s South Side after a man discovered the coati hanging out on his front porch. The coati — a relative of the common raccoon — was later found to be the pet of a man living down the street.

Although coatis are legal to own in Texas if the owner can prove the mammal was legally purchased, they're illegal within San Antonio city limits. Despite the state's rules, Perez said living as a domestic house pet is harmful to coatis.

“In the wild, these animals thrive. As pets, they usually merely survive,” she explained.

According to Perez, Coatis are far more complicated to care for than house cats and can easily become malnourished. They're also susceptible to gastrointestinal issues.

What’s more, female coatis like the one found on the South Side are social animals and can be found in the wild in packs of 20 or more. The isolation of living as a house pet lacks the enrichment and stimulation necessary for a happy and healthy animal, Perez said.

The rescued coati has a bright future ahead and will spend the rest of her life in the loving care of people at Wildlife Rescue, according to Perez. The animal will join the 13 other coati living at the refuge.

The refuge won't name the coati since it's not a pet but a rescued wild animal.

