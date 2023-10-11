BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Comedian Bert Kreischer to perform at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday.

By on Wed, Oct 11, 2023 at 4:57 pm

click to enlarge Bert Kreischer shows his chest at the premiere of his movie The Machine at the Village Theater in Westwood, Calif. - Shutterstock / Kathy Hutchins
Shutterstock / Kathy Hutchins
Bert Kreischer shows his chest at the premiere of his movie The Machine at the Village Theater in Westwood, Calif.
Barrel-chested comedian Bert Kreischer, known for material that details the debauchery of his college years in excruciating detail, will hit San Antonio's Frost Bank Center for a Saturday, Jan. 20, standup performance.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13.

Kreischer's comedic storytelling often makes listeners question their relationship with alcohol, sex and their significant other. His shows tend to shows carry a frat party-style atmosphere, and baring his chest has become part of his schtick.

His current tour follows the release of the movie The Machine, a retelling of his larger-than-life experience with Russian mobsters during a college trip.

Kreischer performed two shows at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre last year, even recording an episode of his podcast Bertcast while at the venue.

Ticket prices unavailable, Saturday, Jan 20, 2024, Frost Bank Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-500, FrostBankCenter.com.

Tags:

Torchy's responds to video of men in Nazi gear at its Fort Worth restaurant

By Michael Karlis

Torchy's responds to video of men in Nazi gear at its Fort Worth restaurant

By Michael Karlis

