Comedian Bert Kreischer to perform at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center

Barrel-chested comedian Bert Kreischer, known for material that details the debauchery of his college years in excruciating detail, will hit San Antonio's Frost Bank Center for a Saturday, Jan. 20, standup performance.Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13.Kreischer's comedic storytelling often makes listeners question their relationship with alcohol, sex and their significant other. His shows tend to shows carry a frat party-style atmosphere, and baring his chest has become part of his schtick.His current tour follows the release of the movie, a retelling of his larger-than-life experience with Russian mobsters during a college trip.Kreischer performed two shows at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre last year , even recording an episode of his podcastwhile at the venue.