Comedian Bert Kreischer to perform at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13.
Kreischer's comedic storytelling often makes listeners question their relationship with alcohol, sex and their significant other. His shows tend to shows carry a frat party-style atmosphere, and baring his chest has become part of his schtick.
His current tour follows the release of the movie The Machine, a retelling of his larger-than-life experience with Russian mobsters during a college trip.
Kreischer performed two shows at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre last year, even recording an episode of his podcast Bertcast while at the venue.
Ticket prices unavailable, Saturday, Jan 20, 2024, Frost Bank Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-500, FrostBankCenter.com.
