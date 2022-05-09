Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Company offering free therapy for Texas frontline workers through $1 million program

The initiative will offer therapy and mental health services via 12 free sessions per eligible frontline care professional.

By on Mon, May 9, 2022 at 1:15 pm

Utah-based healthcare company Nomi Health will cover $1 million in free mental health services for frontline workers. - PEXELS / ALEX GREEN
Pexels / Alex Green
Utah-based healthcare company Nomi Health will cover $1 million in free mental health services for frontline workers.
In recognition of how hard the pandemic has been on healthcare staff, Utah-based Nomi Health has launched a $1 million program to offer free mental health services to frontline workers in Texas and select other states.

“While the nation seeks to move on from COVID, our frontline workers continue to grapple with the stark realities of the past two years," Nomi Health Founder and CEO Mark Newman said in a release. "They endured the most grueling circumstances, putting themselves and their families at risk while also enduring political divisiveness, extreme conditions and public tensions."

The initiative will provide therapy and mental health services via 12 free sessions per eligible frontline care professional. The program launched on May 1 in Florida, Texas and Utah. It will expand to Colorado, Hawaii and Nebraska next month.

To deliver the care, Nomi Health is working with Tava Health, which has partnered with healthcare institutions to offer online therapy and mental health education on a platform tailored to healthcare workers.

Individuals wishing to apply for the services can do so on the initiative’s website.

