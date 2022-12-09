Condé Nast names San Antonio one of the hottest U.S. travel destinations — based on its food

The travel magazine praised the Alamo City as 'the growing culinary destination in the Lone Star State.'

By on Fri, Dec 9, 2022 at 1:16 pm

click to enlarge Condé Nast said that that the opening of luxury hotels like the Thompson San Antonio (pictured above) also plays into its enthusiasm about the city. - Photo Courtesy of Thompson San Antonio
Photo Courtesy of Thompson San Antonio
Condé Nast said that that the opening of luxury hotels like the Thompson San Antonio (pictured above) also plays into its enthusiasm about the city.
Condé Nast magazine included San Antonio as one of its 23 must-visit U.S.  travel destinations for 2023. But it wasn't the Alamo or the River Walk that it cited as the city's chief draw.

The magazine praised the Alamo City as a travel destination primarily for it world-class culinary scene.

San Antonio is "the growing culinary destination in the Lone Star State" thanks to its unique cuisine blending Mexican, German and Spanish heritages, according to Condé Nast. The publication called out Cured, Pharm Table, La Panaderia, 2M Smokehouse, and Carnitas Lonja as must-visit local restaurants.

The list also praised recently opened luxury hotels including the Canopy San Antonio Riverwalk, Thompson San Antonio and Estancia del Norte. The Otis Hotel, a luxury property in Marriott's Autograph Collection, is slated to open in 2023.

Despite the high praise for San Antonio's culinary prowess, Condé Nast  didn't gloss over the Alamo or the city's other Spanish Missions. Authors cited the upcoming Collections and Exhibitions Building at the Alamo as another reason to visit.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

