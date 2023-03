Congressman Joaquin Castro recovering from surgery in San Antonio

click to enlarge Michael Karlis San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro speaks during a press conference at the Bexar County Courthouse earlier this year.

Today’s one month since my surgery to remove cancerous neuroendocrine tumors. After 10 days in the hospital in Houston I got home to San Antonio to recover. Thank you to everyone — friends, strangers and even some folks who can’t stand my politics — who’ve reached out. #NETs pic.twitter.com/V3mBwXG1La — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) March 28, 2023

U.S. Rep Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, is out of the hospital and at home recovering from surgery to remove cancerous tumors from his small intestine, according to a Monday night tweet.Castro said he's grateful to his doctors and family, adding that he plans to get back to work in Washington, D.C., by mid-April.“I’m especially grateful to my family for being so supportive and understanding,” Castro tweeted. “And to my doctors and nurses for helping me recover after the surgery. I still have a way to go, but I’m getting there.”Castro underwent surgery in Houston on Feb. 27 to remove cancerous gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors. The tumors were discovered last summer after he received an MRI following a minor car accident on a trip to Spain.Castro and his office kept his diagnosis under wraps until announcing his successful surgery in a statement last month.“Thank you to everyone — friends, strangers, and even some folks who can’t stand my politics — who’ve reached out," he tweeted on Monday night.