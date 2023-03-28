Congressman Joaquin Castro recovering from surgery in San Antonio

Castro tweeted that he hopes to return to work in Washington, D.C. by mid-April.

By on Tue, Mar 28, 2023 at 10:28 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro speaks during a press conference at the Bexar County Courthouse earlier this year. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro speaks during a press conference at the Bexar County Courthouse earlier this year.
U.S. Rep Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, is out of the hospital and at home recovering from surgery to remove cancerous tumors from his small intestine, according to a Monday night tweet.

Castro said he's grateful to his doctors and family, adding that he plans to get back to work in Washington, D.C., by mid-April.
“I’m especially grateful to my family for being so supportive and understanding,” Castro tweeted. “And to my doctors and nurses for helping me recover after the surgery. I still have a way to go, but I’m getting there.”

Castro underwent surgery in Houston on Feb. 27 to remove cancerous gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors. The tumors were discovered last summer after he received an MRI following a minor car accident on a trip to Spain.

Castro and his office kept his diagnosis under wraps until announcing his successful surgery in a statement last month.

“Thank you to everyone — friends, strangers, and even some folks who can’t stand my politics — who’ve reached out," he tweeted on Monday night.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Military aircraft dispatched to South Texas after feds detect UFO

By Michael Karlis

NORAD's monitoring of the UFO comes a month after the U.S. shot down a Chinese spy balloon (pictured above.)

Kendall County sheriff sued over claim deputies beat the shit out of man during active shooter training

By Michael Karlis

In 2011, the state launched an investigation into whether Auxier held an illegal raffle to raise funds for his election campaign.

MAGA 'cult' sings alternative version of national anthem during Trump rally in Waco

By Michael Karlis

Former President Donald Trump rallied against New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, likening himself to a political refugee of sorts.

Texas' anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is pushing students away from attending colleges here

By Sanford Nowlin

New York students participate in a Pride march. College recruitment experts warn that LGBTQ+ students are avoiding campuses in Texas and other states that have introduced legislation that threatens them.

Also in News

Texas Senate committee advances bills restricting certain drag shows

By Alex Nguyen and William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Drag artist Brigitte Bandit and other attendees wait to give witness testimony for the Senate’s discussion of SB12 in the Capitol rotunda on Thursday. The bill defines drag shows as sexually oriented performances and would fine businesses that host events allowing in children.

MAGA 'cult' sings alternative version of national anthem during Trump rally in Waco

By Michael Karlis

Former President Donald Trump rallied against New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, likening himself to a political refugee of sorts.

Texas Observer, legendary crusading liberal magazine, is closing and laying off its staff

By Sewell Chan and Brandon Formy, The Texas Tribune

The Texas Observer was founded in 1954.

Military aircraft dispatched to South Texas after feds detect UFO

By Michael Karlis

NORAD's monitoring of the UFO comes a month after the U.S. shot down a Chinese spy balloon (pictured above.)
More

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us