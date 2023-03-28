Congressman Joaquin Castro recovering from surgery in San Antonio

Castro said he's grateful to his doctors and family, adding that he plans to get back to work in Washington, D.C., by mid-April.
“I’m especially grateful to my family for being so supportive and understanding,” Castro tweeted. “And to my doctors and nurses for helping me recover after the surgery. I still have a way to go, but I’m getting there.”
Today’s one month since my surgery to remove cancerous neuroendocrine tumors. After 10 days in the hospital in Houston I got home to San Antonio to recover. Thank you to everyone — friends, strangers and even some folks who can’t stand my politics — who’ve reached out. #NETs pic.twitter.com/V3mBwXG1La— Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) March 28, 2023
Castro underwent surgery in Houston on Feb. 27 to remove cancerous gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors. The tumors were discovered last summer after he received an MRI following a minor car accident on a trip to Spain.
Castro and his office kept his diagnosis under wraps until announcing his successful surgery in a statement last month.
“Thank you to everyone — friends, strangers, and even some folks who can’t stand my politics — who’ve reached out," he tweeted on Monday night.
