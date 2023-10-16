BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Construction on Robb Elementary School replacement starting this month

The school will feature a sculpture of a tree at the front entrance to honor the lives lost in the massacre.

By on Mon, Oct 16, 2023 at 12:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The construction of the new school is being funded by non-profit Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation, which has raised $60 million for the project so far. - Courtesy Photo / Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center
Courtesy Photo / Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center
The construction of the new school is being funded by non-profit Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation, which has raised $60 million for the project so far.
More than a year after the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District later this month will begin building a new school to replace the one where 21 people died, according to the Express-News.

Nonprofit Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation is funding the construction of the new campus. The nonprofit has raised 75% of its $60 million fundraising goal, the daily reports. A groundbreaking ceremony for the campus, which will be located at the intersection of Fourth Street and Leona adjacent to Dalton Elementary School, will take place later this month.

Those interested in donating to the cause can do so on the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation website.

The new two-story elementary school, for which a name has yet to be chosen, will include 36 classrooms. A sculpture of a tree honoring those lost in the Robb Elementary School massacre will greet visitors near the front entrance.

The sculpture will feature two large tree branches representing teachers Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles. Nineteen smaller branches will extend from the larger two as tributes to the fourth graders who died in the May 24, 2022 attack, according to the daily.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio development firm wants to bring Louis Vuitton, Gucci to Pearl area

By Nina Rangel

The Broadway East San Antonio project is proposed for the areas immediately east of Pearl.

TopGolf to build second San Antonio-area location, filing says

By Michael Karlis

The only TopGolf location currently open in San Antonio is located off Loop 1604 near the Rim and La Canter.

San Antonio police officer suspended for skipping work to play in basketball tourney

By Michael Karlis

SAPD Officer John Paul McDonald was suspended for three days without pay for violating department rules on faking an illness or injury.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds teacher pay hostage in voucher fight

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott has made school vouchers, opposed by both Democrats and rural Republicans, a major priority.

Also in News

San Antonio affordable-housing development will include 308 new homes

By Brandon Rodriguez

A rendering of the Leon Creek Flats development shows the housing it will provide.

San Antonio to host its first large-scale gun buyback

By Brandon Rodriguez

District 9 Councilman John Courage's gun buyback program will take place Nov. 19.

TxDOT warns drivers to prepare for traffic headaches ahead of annular eclipse

By Michael Karlis

Visitors from across Texas and beyond are expected to visit the San Antonio area ahead of the annular eclipse on Saturday.

TopGolf to build second San Antonio-area location, filing says

By Michael Karlis

The only TopGolf location currently open in San Antonio is located off Loop 1604 near the Rim and La Canter.
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us