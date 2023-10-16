Construction on Robb Elementary School replacement starting this month

click to enlarge
The construction of the new school is being funded by non-profit Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation, which has raised $60 million for the project so far.
More than a year after the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District later this month will begin building a new school to replace the one where 21 people died, according to the Express-News
Nonprofit Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation is funding the construction of the new campus. The nonprofit has raised 75% of its $60 million fundraising goal, the daily reports. A groundbreaking ceremony for the campus, which will be located at the intersection of Fourth Street and Leona adjacent to Dalton Elementary School, will take place later this month.
Those interested in donating to the cause can do so on the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation website
The new two-story elementary school, for which a name has yet to be chosen, will include 36 classrooms. A sculpture of a tree honoring those lost in the Robb Elementary School massacre will greet visitors near the front entrance.
The sculpture will feature two large tree branches representing teachers Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles. Nineteen smaller branches will extend from the larger two as tributes to the fourth graders who died in the May 24, 2022 attack, according to the daily.
