Contemporary Art Month opens call for applications to the 2023 CAM Student Film Festival

The CAM Student Film Festival is currently accepting applications from San Antonio and Laredo high school students, with a deadline of Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Selected films will be shown in galleries and other venues in the city throughout March 2023. The event presents students with the opportunity to express their creative vision in front of an audience and potentially get a chance at meeting different contacts in the San Antonio art world.
The festival will be curated by CAM board member Sarah Lasley, an artist and filmmaker from Louisville, Kentucky, who is also an Assistant Professor of Film at Cal Poly Humboldt. Lasley's films have screened internationally, including at the Cannes Art Film Festival in France.
Students interested in the film festival can apply online.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.