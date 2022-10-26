Contemporary Art Month opens call for applications to the 2023 CAM Student Film Festival

High school student filmmakers from San Antonio and Laredo are eligible to apply for the festival.

By on Wed, Oct 26, 2022 at 3:16 pm

click to enlarge Applications are open through Tuesday, Dec. 20. - Unsplash / Samantha Borges
Unsplash / Samantha Borges
Applications are open through Tuesday, Dec. 20.
San Antonio's Contemporary Art Month is known for celebrating visual art, but student filmmakers will also get the chance to shine next March.

The CAM Student Film Festival is currently accepting applications from San Antonio and Laredo high school students, with a deadline of Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Selected films will be shown in galleries and other venues in the city throughout March 2023. The event presents students with the opportunity to express their creative vision in front of an audience and potentially get a chance at meeting different contacts in the San Antonio art world.

The festival will be curated by CAM board member Sarah Lasley, an artist and filmmaker from Louisville, Kentucky, who is also an Assistant Professor of Film at Cal Poly Humboldt. Lasley's films have screened internationally, including at the Cannes Art Film Festival in France.

Students interested in the film festival can apply online.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A 1929 San Antonio home owned by the son of Civil War hero and Texas banker Ira Evans is for sale

A 1926 San Antonio home owned by the son of Civil War hero and Texas banker Ira Evans is for sale
A San Antonio mid-century gem built by a Frank Lloyd Wright protege is now for sale

A San Antonio mid-century gem built by a Frank Lloyd Wright protege is now for sale
A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and fountains

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry
A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

News Slideshows

A 1929 San Antonio home owned by the son of Civil War hero and Texas banker Ira Evans is for sale

A 1926 San Antonio home owned by the son of Civil War hero and Texas banker Ira Evans is for sale
A San Antonio mid-century gem built by a Frank Lloyd Wright protege is now for sale

A San Antonio mid-century gem built by a Frank Lloyd Wright protege is now for sale
A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and fountains

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry
A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

News Slideshows

A 1929 San Antonio home owned by the son of Civil War hero and Texas banker Ira Evans is for sale

A 1926 San Antonio home owned by the son of Civil War hero and Texas banker Ira Evans is for sale
A San Antonio mid-century gem built by a Frank Lloyd Wright protege is now for sale

A San Antonio mid-century gem built by a Frank Lloyd Wright protege is now for sale
A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and fountains

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry
A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

Trending

Trish DeBerry’s ‘Dr. No’ slur for rival condemned as racist by San Antonio Asian American groups

By Sanford Nowlin

Trish DeBerry (left) and Peter Sakai are both running for Bexar County judge.

Lawyer for San Antonio teen Erik Cantu wants Justice Department to investigate police shooting

By Michael Karlis

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump holds a press conference in front of the Bexar County Courthouse.

Top San Antonio Express-News reporter fired after complaint from Bexar judge hopeful Trish DeBerry

By Sanford Nowlin

Bruce Selcraig, 67, has written for The Atlantic, The New York Times Magazine and Smithsonian and worked as a staff investigative reporter with Sports Illustrated.

New poll gives Texas Gov. Greg Abbott surprisingly narrow lead over Beto O'Rourke

By Michael Karlis

If Beto O'Rourke wins on Nov. 8, he'd be Texas' first Democrat governor since Ann Richards.

Also in News

Despite tough-on-crime claims, Texas ranks as one of most dangerous U.S. states, study finds

By Michael Karlis

The new report looked not just at crime stats but disaster preparedness and crime safety.

Sen. Ted Cruz flipped off, told to 'go back to Cancún' when he attends New York Yankees game

By Sanford Nowlin

Sen. Ted Cruz flipped off, told to 'go back to Cancún' when he attends New York Yankees game

New poll gives Texas Gov. Greg Abbott surprisingly narrow lead over Beto O'Rourke

By Michael Karlis

If Beto O'Rourke wins on Nov. 8, he'd be Texas' first Democrat governor since Ann Richards.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz retweets personal info of transgender preschool teacher

By Michael Karlis

Social media users worry that Sen. Ted Cruz's decision to share the name and workplace of a transgender teacher puts the individual at risk.
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us