Cornel West to appear at San Antonio College in honor of National Day of Racial Healing

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Dr. Cornel West
Cornel West will speak at SAC's McAllister Auditorium on Wednesday.
Professor, activist and philosopher Cornel West will take the stage
Wednesday, Jan. 25 at San Antonio College’s McAllister Auditorium.
SAC will host West as part of the college’s commemoration of the 2023 National Day of Racial Healing, which took place on Jan. 17 of this year.
According to a news release by the Alamo College District, the event, which takes place at noon on Wednesday, is already at capacity. However, patrons can still view and attend virtually by RSVPing online
.
West is renowned for his provocative philosophical ideas about racial equality and democracy. He has written more than 20 books, including Race Matters
and Democracy Matters
. West has taught a wide range of subjects, including the classics, philosophy, politics and cultural theory at esteemed campuses around the globe.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter