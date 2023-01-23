Cornel West to appear at San Antonio College in honor of National Day of Racial Healing

Although Wednesday's event at McAllister Auditorium is at capacity, patrons can RSVP to attend virtually.

By on Mon, Jan 23, 2023 at 11:04 am

click to enlarge Cornel West will speak at SAC's McAllister Auditorium on Wednesday. - Courtesy Photo / Dr. Cornel West
Courtesy Photo / Dr. Cornel West
Cornel West will speak at SAC's McAllister Auditorium on Wednesday.
Professor, activist and philosopher Cornel West will take the stage Wednesday, Jan. 25 at San Antonio College’s McAllister Auditorium.

SAC will host West as part of the college’s commemoration of the 2023 National Day of Racial Healing, which took place on Jan. 17 of this year.

According to a news release by the Alamo College District, the event, which takes place at noon on Wednesday, is already at capacity. However, patrons can still view and attend virtually by RSVPing online.

West is renowned for his provocative philosophical ideas about racial equality and democracy. He has written more than 20 books, including Race Matters and Democracy Matters. West has taught a wide range of subjects, including the classics, philosophy, politics and cultural theory at esteemed campuses around the globe.

