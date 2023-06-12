VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Councilwoman-elect Sukh Kaur says fixing relationship with District 1 business owners among her top priorities

Kaur's other priorities include building pedestrian walkways along the St. Mary's Strip and addressing the growing number of unhoused residents in the district.

By on Mon, Jun 12, 2023 at 11:47 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge District 1 San Antonio City Councilwoman-elect Sukh Kaur speaks to supporters during a Sunday, May 28, rally at the Paper Tiger. - Brandon Rodriguez
Brandon Rodriguez
District 1 San Antonio City Councilwoman-elect Sukh Kaur speaks to supporters during a Sunday, May 28, rally at the Paper Tiger.
San Antonio Councilwoman-elect Sukh Kaur said one of her top priorities is to mend broken relationships between the District 1 office and downtown's small-business community.

In an interview Sunday, the day after her 18-point victory over one-term incumbent Mario Bravo, Kaur said that relationship was severely strained under her predecessor.

"I definitely think we need to rebuild some of the trust that's been broken and talk to some other business owners, particularly in the St. Mary's Strip area, where tensions are elevated," Kaur told the Current. "I think I need to work with the Tobin Hill [Neighborhood Association] to get neighbors and business owners back to the table. And not necessarily redo all the work that's already been done, but pick up the conversations that haven't been happening for the past year."

Kaur added that making staff adjustments in the District 1 office is also among her priorities.

"First and foremost, I want to make sure that we have an amazing staff so that we can work with all district residents and have clear and constant communication," she added.

Kaur, an education consultant and political novice, forced runoff with Bravo in the May citywide election. She seized victory in last weekend's runoff by winning 59% of the vote to Bravo's 41%.

San Antonio political consultant Christian Archer said he wasn't surprised by Kaur's victory but rather the margin by which she won, adding that "incumbents don't lose in San Antonio."

Bravo's chances were damaged after Mayor Ron Nirenberg reprimanded for lobbing personal attacks at then-Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, his former girlfriend, over a budget issue, according to Archer. However, Archer said the councilman's failure to address problems such as delayed construction on St. Mary's and tension between nightlife spots and neighbors may have been a larger liability.

"The thing with Mario's tenure is that there were just a lot of unenforced errors," Archer said. "Obviously, the thing that got the most attention was what happened between him and Ana Sandoval, but St. Mary's Street, that's the thing that cost him the election."

Other than nursing strained relationships and making staff changes, Kaur said her priorities this term include building infrastructure along the Strip, which still lacks adequate sidewalks and pedestrian crosswalks, and addressing the district's growing number unhoused residents.

"People who are chronically homeless and not able or don't want to go to [shelter Haven for Hope] need a place to go that's safe," she said, "and we need to have a housing-first strategy for them and make sure that we have enough people that are well-qualified to help support them with mental health trauma that they're facing, and help get them into detox."

Kaur will be sworn in at City Hall on June 21.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

South Texas native TV star Eva Longoria says she's moving back to San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

Eva Longoria made the announcement during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday.

San Antonio councilman Mario Bravo concedes race to political newcomer Sukh Kaur

By Michael Karlis and Brandon Rodriguez

Newly elected District 1 City Councilwoman Sukh Kaur thanks supporters during her watch party at El Honky Tonk on Saturday.

Texas sues EPA over federal smog control plan

By Alejandra Martinez, The Texas Tribune

Smoke from a power plant in San Antonio on Aug. 4, 2021. Texas has sued the EPA over its federal “good neighbor” plan to reduce smog that crosses state lines.

Tech executive Marina Alderete Gavito wins San Antonio City Council runoff for District 7

By Sanford Nowlin

Tech executive Marina Alderete Gavito held onto the lead she had in May's general election to win her runoff.

Also in News

How Texas’ plan to curb school violence was knocked down by a pandemic and little oversight

By Stephen Simpson, The Texas Tribune

exas Governor Greg Abbott convenes the third of three roundtable discussions on school safety and gun violence on May 24, 2018 in the wake of the Santa Fe High School shooting that left ten students dead.

Texas sues EPA over federal smog control plan

By Alejandra Martinez, The Texas Tribune

Smoke from a power plant in San Antonio on Aug. 4, 2021. Texas has sued the EPA over its federal “good neighbor” plan to reduce smog that crosses state lines.

Texas Republicans in Congress stand behind Donald Trump after federal indictment

By Matthew Choi and Olivia Alafriz, The Texas Tribune

Former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign rally drew crowds to Waco on March 25, 2023.

Appeals court dismisses GOP megadonor’s lawsuit against Beto O’Rourke

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Appeals court dismisses GOP megadonor’s lawsuit against Beto O’Rourke
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us