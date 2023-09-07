COVID-19 cases in Bexar County decline for first time since June

click to enlarge
City of San Antonio
The Federal Drug Administration is expected to approve new single-dose COVID-19 boosters on Friday, according to NBC News.
In a sign San Antonio's summer COVID-19 surge may finally be drawing to a close, the total reported cases in Bexar County declined last week, marking the first drop in numbers since the week ended July 3.
Between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4, San Antonio Metro Health recorded 2,656 COVID-19 cases, 26 fewer than the previous week. It’s also the first time local officials have recorded a week-to-week decline in cases since June, according to the data
COVID-19 cases jumped 710% in Bexar County between June 27 and Aug. 28, with the high number of infections driven by a slew of omicron subvariants, University Health infectious disease expert Dr. Jason Bowling told the Current last month.
Even so, most cases this summer appear to be milder than in the early days of the global COVID crisis. Metro Health only reported seven deaths since cases began rising on June 27.
“The majority of the people around the world have some baseline immunity, so we’re in a better place than when it first emerged at the beginning of the pandemic,” Bowling said.
The decline of local COVID-19 cases comes as observers expect the Federal Drug Administration to approve a new single-dose booster shot as soon as Friday, NBC News reports
. The boosters produced by Pfizer and Moderna are designed to combat the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant but should still protect against other circulating variants, according to NBC.
