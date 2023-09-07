BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

COVID-19 cases in Bexar County decline for first time since June

The drop in cases could mean this year's summer surge is drawing to a close.

By on Thu, Sep 7, 2023 at 1:49 pm

click to enlarge The Federal Drug Administration is expected to approve new single-dose COVID-19 boosters on Friday, according to NBC News. - City of San Antonio
City of San Antonio
The Federal Drug Administration is expected to approve new single-dose COVID-19 boosters on Friday, according to NBC News.
In a sign San Antonio's summer COVID-19 surge may finally be drawing to a close, the total reported cases in Bexar County declined last week, marking the first drop in numbers since the week ended July 3.

Between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4, San Antonio Metro Health recorded 2,656 COVID-19 cases, 26 fewer than the previous week. It’s also the first time local officials have recorded a week-to-week decline in cases since June, according to the data.

COVID-19 cases jumped 710% in Bexar County between June 27 and Aug. 28, with the high number of infections driven by a slew of omicron subvariants, University Health infectious disease expert Dr. Jason Bowling told the Current last month.

Even so, most cases this summer appear to be milder than in the early days of the global COVID crisis. Metro Health only reported seven deaths since cases began rising on June 27.

“The majority of the people around the world have some baseline immunity, so we’re in a better place than when it first emerged at the beginning of the pandemic,” Bowling said.

The decline of local COVID-19 cases comes as observers expect the Federal Drug Administration to approve a new single-dose booster shot as soon as Friday, NBC News reports. The boosters produced by Pfizer and Moderna are designed to combat the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant but should still protect against other circulating variants, according to NBC.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

