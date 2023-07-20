Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

CPS Energy asks San Antonio customers to conserve energy on Thursday

The utility's request comes as temperature's continue to climb into the triple digits.

By on Thu, Jul 20, 2023 at 2:30 pm

click to enlarge CPS Energy customers are encouraged to avoid using large appliances and turning up their thermostats, especially between the hours of 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. - Courtesy Photo / ERCOT
Courtesy Photo / ERCOT
CPS Energy customers are encouraged to avoid using large appliances and turning up their thermostats, especially between the hours of 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
With temperatures continuing to climb into the triple digits, CPS Energy is asking customers to conserve energy on Thursday, especially during the peak demand hours between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The utility declared Thursday as a “Yellow Alert Day,” meaning that energy demand is higher than usual as San Antonians crank up their A/C.

During CPS’ “Yellow Days,” customers are encouraged to save energy by raising their thermostats to minimize HVAC use, to avoid using large appliances like dishwashers and washing machines, and to charge electric vehicles after 10 p.m.

CPS will be in contact with ERCOT over the next few days and will raise the warning level to Orange if needed. Customers can monitor energy demand in Texas by visiting ERCOT’S website.

The request to conserve energy comes as San Antonio bakes under a heat dome. Over the past 10 days, the average high in the Alamo City was 103.7 degrees — the hottest 10-day stretch on record, according to the Express-News.

This week, the Metropolitan Health District also reported that Bexar County had already tied 2022 for the number of residents suffering heat strokes.
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

