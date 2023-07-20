CPS Energy asks San Antonio customers to conserve energy on Thursday

The utility declared Thursday as a “Yellow Alert Day,” meaning that energy demand is higher than usual as San Antonians crank up their A/C.
During CPS’ “Yellow Days,” customers are encouraged to save energy by raising their thermostats to minimize HVAC use, to avoid using large appliances like dishwashers and washing machines, and to charge electric vehicles after 10 p.m.
CPS will be in contact with ERCOT over the next few days and will raise the warning level to Orange if needed. Customers can monitor energy demand in Texas by visiting ERCOT’S website.
The request to conserve energy comes as San Antonio bakes under a heat dome. Over the past 10 days, the average high in the Alamo City was 103.7 degrees — the hottest 10-day stretch on record, according to the Express-News.
This week, the Metropolitan Health District also reported that Bexar County had already tied 2022 for the number of residents suffering heat strokes.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed