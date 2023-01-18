Craigslist ad from Texas man offering sex services in exchange for cartons of eggs goes viral

'I'm just a normal 32-year-old Austin guy who happens to be in between jobs and loves breakfast tacos,' the ad reads.

By on Wed, Jan 18, 2023 at 3:13 pm

The average price for a carton of eggs was up 60% in December from the year prior. - Wikimedia Commons / congerdesign
Wikimedia Commons / congerdesign
The average price for a carton of eggs was up 60% in December from the year prior.
With egg prices seemingly out of control, one man in Austin appears to be taking drastic measures to ensure his kitchen stays stocked.

In a Craigslist ad shared Tuesday, the self-described "32-year-old Austin guy who happens to be in between jobs and loves breakfast tacos" offers his sex services in exchange for cartons of eggs.

Since being shared on Twitter by Evil MoPac — a parody account allegedly run by a stretch of Austin highway known for miserable traffic — the ad has garnered nearly 100,000 views and more than 1,000 likes.
"[I'll] be goddamned if I'm blowing 2% of my savings every time I buy a carton of eggs," the ad continues. With regard to the sex, the man stipulates "nothing weird" and "no commitment." In exchange, he seeks "10 or more" cartons of large eggs that must be refrigerated before the deed is consummated.

Although the Current was unable to verify the post's authenticity — perhaps because the man obtained his eggs and removed the listing — it may not be that far-fetched an offer considering the skyrocketing price of eggs.

The average price of the kitchen staple was up 60% in December from the previous year, hitting an average of $4.25 per carton, according to USA Today. With that in mind, it's not surprising that Twitter users showed sympathy for the man's desperate need.

"From Austin too and I'm down with u on this," user Bonnie Gomez replied.
Others saw nothing wrong with the proposed business offer, embracing the weirdness of the Austin Craigslist ad.

"Dude out here keeping Austin weird," @chicken_grrl replied.
Experts attribute the high cost of eggs to an outbreak of avian flu, higher production costs and a supply shortage hangover from the holiday season, according to USA Today. Although the causes are temporary, grocery shoppers shouldn't expect the price of eggs — or any food for that matter — to come down quickly.

As previously reported by the Current, food prices nationwide are expected to jump 3.5-4.5% on average this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest Food Price Outlook.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Read More about Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Viral video captures San Antonio 'street takeover,' including gunshots, cars doing donuts

By Michael Karlis

Sunday's hijacking of I-10 comes at a time when the city's crime rate continues to skyrocket.

Coati rescued from San Antonio porch is healthy, adjusting to life at Hill Country wildlife refuge

By Michael Karlis

If no major health concerns arise, the juvenile female coati will be slowly integrated into an outdoor enclosure at the 212-acre reserve in Kendalia.

Highly contagious 'Kraken' variant of COVID-19 detected in San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

Detection of the Kraken in San Antonio comes less than a week after infections involving the highly contagious variant were documented in Travis Country.

TSA finds anti-tank recoilless rifle in checked luggage at San Antonio airport

By Michael Karlis

The traveler could face fines of up to $14,950, according to federal authorities.

Also in News

Texas teens embark on an idealistic quest to shut down the state’s last five youth prisons

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

Members of the Finish the 5 Coalition march to the Texas Capitol on Jan. 10, 2023. The youth-led group gathered to advocate for closing youth prisons in Texas.

The fringe ideology of “constitutional sheriffs” is attracting believers within Texas law enforcement

By Jessica Pishko

The Kinney County Courthouse in Brackettville on May 9, 2022. The county’s sheriff — on a CSPOA member list — and the county attorney planned to patrol the border by hiring private citizens as an official posse, using state funds. The plans were later dropped after some objections.

Conroe brewery receives flood of threats, harassment after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event

By Robert Downen, The Texas Tribune

Kyle Rittenhouse speaks at the 2021 AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here’s what you need to know about COVID’s XBB.1.5 ‘Kraken’ variant

By Erin Garcia de Jesus, Science News

A woman swabs her nose at a COVID-19 testing site in San Antonio.
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us