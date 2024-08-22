Crucial part of Loop 1604 and I-35 in San Antonio closing all weekend

The closure will begin Friday, Aug. 23, at 9 p.m. and last through Monday, Aug. 26, at 5 a.m., according to TxDOT.
Construction will close both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Loop 1604 near I-35 in addition to the ramps where it joins the interstate, TxDOT officials said. What's more, I-35 will experience a full closure on its southbound stretch up to the eastbound Loop 1604 connector ramp plus a full closure on the northbound section up to westbound 1604.
Traffic will be diverted onto service roads and Pat Booker Road to avoid the closure.
TxDOT officials said this weekend's closure is for the purpose of installing steel girders.
