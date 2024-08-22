WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Crucial part of Loop 1604 and I-35 in San Antonio closing all weekend

Loop 1604 will be shut down in both directions where it joins I-35 on the North Side.

By on Thu, Aug 22, 2024 at 10:24 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Loop 1604 and I-35 will be closed around their intersection all weekend, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. - Courtesy photo / TxDOT
Courtesy photo / TxDOT
Loop 1604 and I-35 will be closed around their intersection all weekend, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The Texas Department of Transportation is warning San Antonio motorists to prepare for a  weekend-long closure of Loop 1604 and I-35 where the major thoroughfares come together on the North Side.

The closure will begin Friday, Aug. 23, at 9 p.m. and last through Monday, Aug. 26, at 5 a.m., according to TxDOT.

Construction will close both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Loop 1604 near I-35 in addition to the ramps where it joins the interstate, TxDOT officials said. What's more, I-35 will experience a full closure on its southbound stretch up to the eastbound Loop 1604 connector ramp plus a full closure on the northbound section up to westbound 1604.

Traffic will be diverted onto service roads and Pat Booker Road to avoid the closure. 
click to enlarge Crucial part of Loop 1604 and I-35 in San Antonio closing all weekend (2)
Courtesy Image / TxDOT
The construction is part of the ongoing I-35 Northeast Expansion (NEX) project, which involves expanding 20 miles of the interstate highway through Bexar, Comal and Guadalupe counties. The project will add elevated structures supporting three additional lanes in each direction.

TxDOT officials said this weekend's closure is for the purpose of installing steel girders.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Retirement of CEO at San Antonio's USAA comes amid other top-level departures

By Sanford Nowlin

The retirement announcement from USAA CEO Wayne Peacock follows the departure of at least four other high-level company executives.

San Antonio chicken restaurant owner arrested on cocaine trafficking charges

By Michael Karlis

Pollos Asados "El Gordo" owner Jonathan Linares Lumbreras, 32, is accused of orchestrating the sale of a kilo of cocaine to an undercover FBI informant.

Texas bars transgender people from changing the sex on their driver's licenses

By Sanford Nowlin

An individual walks into a DPS drivers license office in South San Antonio.

Bexar County starts mosquito remediation after positive West Nile virus tests

By Sanford Nowlin

Workers with the Bexar County Office of Emergency Management prepare to distribute door hangers with information on avoiding mosquito-borne diseases.

Texas bars transgender people from changing the sex on their driver's licenses

By Sanford Nowlin

An individual walks into a DPS drivers license office in South San Antonio.

Queer students look for alternatives after Texas A&M ends transgender health care services

By Dante Motley, The Texas Tribune

Students walk to class on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station on Nov. 15, 2022.

Bad Takes: Despite claims Trump is attacking the ruling class, he is the ruling class

By Kevin Sanchez

Former President Donald Trump speaks before closing arguments at his civil fraud trial early this year at the State Supreme Court of New York.

Assclown Alert: Demanding a fully armed State Fair with Texas AG Ken Paxton

By Sanford Nowlin

Despite his cowboy duds, the Texas State Fair's towering mascot, Big Tex, doesn't pack a shooting iron on his hip.
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us