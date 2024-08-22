Crucial part of Loop 1604 and I-35 in San Antonio closing all weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy photo / TxDOT Loop 1604 and I-35 will be closed around their intersection all weekend, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

I-35 will experience a full closure on its southbound stretch up to the eastbound Loop 1604 connector ramp plus a full closure on the northbound section up to westbound 1604.



Traffic will be diverted onto service roads and Pat Booker Road to avoid the closure.

click to enlarge Courtesy Image / TxDOT

The Texas Department of Transportation is warning San Antonio motorists to prepare for a weekend-long closure of Loop 1604 and I-35 where the major thoroughfares come together on the North Side.The closure will begin Friday, Aug. 23, at 9 p.m. and last through Monday, Aug. 26, at 5 a.m., according to TxDOT.Construction will close both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Loop 1604 near I-35 in addition to the ramps where it joins the interstate, TxDOT officials said. What's more,The construction is part of the ongoing I-35 Northeast Expansion (NEX) project, which involves expanding 20 miles of the interstate highway through Bexar, Comal and Guadalupe counties. The project will add elevated structures supporting three additional lanes in each direction.TxDOT officials said this weekend's closure is for the purpose of installing steel girders.